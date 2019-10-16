A 27-year-old man has died after an overnight shooting on Mosby Street in Richmond's East End.
Roddell L. Mayfield, of the 700 block of Mosby Street, was found around 12:01 a.m. Wedensday in the same block where he lived suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Another week and the toll of lives lost at the end of a gun barrel continues to mount unnecessarily. Citizens are not even safe from a bullet walking the streets of their own neighborhood.
The USA has more guns in the hands of citizen than most countries and there NEVER seem to be enough to protect citizens’ lives.
Meanwhile, in other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws, gun murders happen astoundingly less often. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Captain Obvious here - Criminal uses a gun to shoot a man. The bullet(s) damage vital organs and arteries. Man dies. Case Closed. Good work medical examiner.
