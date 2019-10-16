Police lights

A 27-year-old man has died after an overnight shooting on Mosby Street in Richmond's East End.

Roddell L. Mayfield, of the 700 block of Mosby Street, was found around 12:01 a.m. Wedensday in the same block where he lived suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

