Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 19600 block of Genito Road at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a Honda sedan was traveling east on Genito Road when it crossed the westbound lane, went into a ditch, reentered the road and struck a westbound Jeep.

The man who was driving the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this point in the investigation, speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

