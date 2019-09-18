A memorial dance party to honor Shirley T. Burke, a beloved Richmond-area fitness teacher and motivational speaker, will be held next week in Chesterfield County.
The Sept. 28 event for Burke, who died July 20 at age 74, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Youfit Health Club, 7250 Midlothian Turnpike.
The dance party will celebrate Burke’s lifelong “You Matter” theme while giving celebrants a chance to revisit some of the moves and maxims they learned in her classes.
The event also will raise money in Burke’s honor for Safe Harbor, a group that offers comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
For more information, call Debra Fleisher at (804) 836-3181 or Val Pace at (804) 763-9187.
