The first “20 odd” enslaved Africans came to Virginia in late August 1619.
Our forbears didn't arrive on these shores voluntarily. Theirs is not a classic immigrants tale, no matter how Ben Carson tried to spin this insidious mark on American history.
I'm not alone among the legions of African Americans who've never set foot on the continent our ancestors were kidnapped from. But that never stopped bigots from demanding our return to the scene of a centuries-old crime.
Add to that inglorious group the president of the United States.
"So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
In his racist tirade, Trump's targets were first-term congresswomen of color: Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The first three are birthright citizens born in Cincinnati, New York City and Detroit, respectively.
Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and — like First Lady Melania Trump — is a naturalized citizen.
Black folks were here before the nation was birthed, and Latinx can stake the same claim. But Trump, whose German grandfather immigrated from Bavaria, seems to revel in insulting black and brown people. He trashed African, Caribbean and Latin American nations in the most vulgar terms, openly longed for Norwegian immigrants, and accused these congresswomen of hating America.
I, too, am America, Langston Hughes wrote nearly a century ago in an act of profound patriotism and optimism. But Trump, who built his political brand on the racist lie of birtherism, with its slander that Barack Obama, the nation's black president, wasn't truly American, continues to use "the other" as foils for his political survival.
"IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!" he tweeted Monday. He couldn't have typed a more unpatriotic sentiment.
But in instructing the congresswoman to go back to, well, wherever, Trump is playing to an audience fearful of America's increasing diversity.
"They don’t care if it’s an actual place,” said Tressie McMillan Cottom, a sociologist, author and associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Or as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter: "When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."
Cottom says what we're witnessing is the cognitive dissonance between what America professes to believe and its treatment of people of color. Managing those contradictions is a full-time job, she said.
How can democracy coexist with slavery? You use religious texts to justify it. Or you say, in so many words, that black Americans are better off as a result of it than they would have been in Africa.
“There’s no limit to how hard I think this country will work to make those ideas coexist," Cottom said.
W.E.B. Du Bois, in "The Souls of Black Folk," once spoke of the "twoness" of being "an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder.”
America has struggled with the unreconciled gap between its soaring rhetoric and its darker impulses, and a president willing to stoke the latter.
What can we do to keep the nation from being torn asunder?
“I think it is on every ordinary white person to push back on making that language normal" — not just among black and brown people, but in their homes and with the people closest to them, Cottom said.
“Nobody gets to stay on the sidelines anymore,” she said. “That has to be a bright red line. If he’s drawing a bright red line between 'us' and 'them,' moral people have to draw a bright red line on what is acceptable."
African Americans maintain a stubbornly precarious acceptance, despite our duration here for four centuries. But we built this land with our blood, sweat and free labor. We are too invested to be dissuaded of our ownership stake or summarily dismissed.
Four centuries in, we are not going to be silenced. And we are not going anywhere.
We never feel more American than when we are fighting for this nation's heart and soul.
