The Mighty Pen Project is a new writing project for veterans (and family members of veterans) taught by author David Robbins (at right). The idea is to give the vets enough writing skills to produce memoirs, novels or whatever they wish to write about their military experiences. For a Sunday Flair centerpiece 6/17/2018: Richmond author David L. Robbins (right) founded The Mighty Pen Project, whose goal is to give military veterans a venue to write about their experiences in combat and other military service. DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH Richmond author David L. Robbins (right) founded The Mighty Pen Project, whose goal is to give military veterans a venue to write about their experiences in combat and other military service. DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

 DEAN HOFFMEYER

The Mighty Pen Project is seeking first responders — police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the like — who have stories to tell and want to learn how to write them.

Mighty Pen was founded in 2014 by author David L. Robbins in partnership with the Virginia War Memorial as a way for military veterans to share their stories through memoirs, fiction or poetry under the guidance of a writing teacher.

The first responder Mighty Pen class runs April 23 to July 13 on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial.

There is no cost to participants.

For details, visit www.vawarmemorial.org or contact one of the following: Brian Turnage (Brian.Turnage@richmondgov.com), Anthony Jackson (Anthony.L.Jackson@richmondgov.com) or Rebecca Szeles (RSzeles@raaems.org).

