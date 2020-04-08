There’s a spare room in Kasie Parrott’s house, away from all the people and noise. That was the best place, she decided, to record her portion of her school’s virtual choir performance. So she grabbed her laptop and iPhone, borrowed her mother’s phone and began to sing.
When Henrico County schools announced it would close in response to the coronavirus, Mills Godwin High School choir director Jacob Devol thought the timing was perfect to assemble a virtual choir. Devol gave sheet music to each singer and recorded a click track, an audio file with a piano accompaniment and a metronome for the students to listen to while they sing.
When the students got home, they learned their parts, performed them individually and recorded both the audio and video. Then Devol took all the videos and wove them together on his computer into one grand audiovisual performance. The video, posted to YouTube and Facebook, arranged all the students together as if they were in the same room.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Devol said. “I was not expecting how clear, how solid a final product it would be.”
The song he chose was titled “Hope Lingers On,” which seemed fitting for the climate.
Much of the world has turned to video conferencing for communication during the pandemic. But choir performances just doesn’t work on Zoom. There’s a lag between speaking and being heard on the other end, making it impossible to sync voices.
But a virtual choir can be achieved if every participant sings his or her part solo, and the parts are merged in postproduction. Composer Eric Whitacre pioneered the concept in 2009 with his piece "Lux Aurumque." Devol was a student at Hermitage High at the time, and he was one of hundreds of participants who submitted a part, which was combined with others to create a digital choir.
Devol wanted to try his own virtual choir for years, and when school was abruptly shuttered, he figured now was the time. Of the 150 students in the Godwin chorus, 43 chose to participate. It took him a full day’s worth of editing to put the video together. Next time, he said, he will be able to assemble it much faster. After the video published, positive responses flooded in, many from alumni.
Devol is a first-year choir director at Godwin, and he said he feels proud to have brought something to his new community.
Parrott, a senior soprano, learned the song and submitted her part all in one afternoon. The music was fairly easy to pick up. She read the sheet music on her laptop and played the click track through her mother’s phone, listening on headphones. She used her own phone to film herself.
After five or six takes, she was happy with what she had sung, and she uploaded her video.
Grace Killius, a junior alto 2, decided to record in her family room. But she had to stop and restart every time her mom or brother entered the room. Most students chose a room in their house to record, and one boy chose to sing from inside his car.
“That sense of unity was a great feeling,” Killius said.
With the cancellation of school meant the choir would forgo its spring concert, its competitions and its end-of-the-year banquet. More than anything else, Devol wanted the virtual choir to be something positive his students could make.
“It’s a reminder that even if we’re apart,” Devol said, “we’re still together.”
