A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was measured in Louisa County on Monday morning.
The United States Geological Survey reported the quake happened at 5:04 a.m., and a map on the USGS website indicated the quake was centered south of the town of Louisa along the South Anna River.
It was 26 miles east of Charlottesville and 29 miles west of Short Pump.
The region is no stranger to earthquakes.
In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 quake centered in the Mineral area of Louisa was felt from New York to Georgia.
