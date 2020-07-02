Removing a total of 11 Confederate statues is slated to cost the city $1.8 million, according to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
But spending so much money on what some view as a symbolic gesture — money that could be put towards education, public housing or healthcare — could be viewed as a controversial use of city resources.
That’s why Shannon Harton, a local Realtor, decided to start The Fund to Move the Monuments, an initiative to raising money to reimburse the city for the cost of the monuments’ removal.
The idea first occurred to him in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally that occurred three years ago in Charlottesville. At the time, he had trouble gaining traction.
“But in the past few weeks, clearly the tide turned,” he said.
Harton wanted to avoid any complications that would arise by him funneling millions of dollars through his own accounts. So, to get the project off the ground, he asked the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust if they would be willing to serve as a fiscal agent for the campaign — an entity that could receive and hold funds, and later give the money to the city.
Using the Trust's 501(c)3 tax status allows the group to solicit money via Facebook without additional fees, and allows donors to receive a tax write-off.
Laura Lafayette, the chair of Trust, felt that Harton’s goal aligned well with her group’s mission of developing permanently affordable housing in the Richmond area.
“The monuments are a part of our past that impede our future, and so the removal is important. But … we have a number of challenges before we can say that metropolitan Richmond is a community of opportunity in which, no matter your address, no matter your zip code, you have an opportunity to flourish,” Lafayette said. “And that’s the work that the land trust has been about for a long time.”
Harton is unsure if they will reach their sky-high goal of $2 million, though the first few days of the campaign have been promising, bringing in over $5,000.
“I’ve never done anything like this before, so I don’t even know what to expect,” Harton said.
Donations can be made by visiting movethemonuments.org and following the links to the fundraiser’s Facebook or GoFundMe page.
“There are hundreds, if not thousands of people, in the last four weeks and before who have expressed their conviction that the monuments need to be removed,” said Lafayette. “And so all we’re suggesting is that, if that’s your conviction, support that conviction with your pocketbook.”
