A Friday evening collision between a Ford Econoline van and a moped in Hanover killed a 24-year-old from King William, police said Sunday.
John P. Ryan died at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when Aylett resident William J. Christian, 31, struck Ryan from behind, police said.
Ryan was traveling west along U.S. Route 360 on a 2019 Tao Tao moped at the time, according to a release.
Authorities said charges in the crash are pending.
