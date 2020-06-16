Despite a steady rain, more than 150 protesters gathered in Monroe Park on Tuesday night.
Speakers called for the removal of all Confederate monuments, defunding of the police, reopening the Marcus David Peters death investigation, and the establishing of a civilian review board.
The crowd cheered when one of the speakers brought up the resignation of Police Chief William Smith.
The group started marching just before 9:30 p.m. with about 30 cyclists leading the way. They left the park headed north on N. Belvidere Street. Cars filled with protesters followed along, honking all the way.
The march took the protesters past the Richmond Police Department headquarters at 200 W. Grace Street, where earlier in the day police had installed barricades in the road and large numbers of state police were seen gathering.
“Out of your house, into the streets!” cheered the marchers as they walked east on Broad Street. The group briefly stopped in the intersection of 1st and Broad streets.
The crowd stopped along Broad between 5th and 6th streets and started chanting "Stoney! Stoney! Stoney!" Someone set off a firecracker.
A flier that circulated on social media earlier in the evening said "The mayor shouldn't sleep until our demands are met, let's make sure he doesn't get a wink."
Protesters spray painted "Stoney is a sellout" on plywood used to board up some windows.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
