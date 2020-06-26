Late-night clashes between police and protesters led to more than three dozen arrests in Richmond this week, including 15 Thursday night when protesters apparently picketed outside the home of the city's top prosecutor.
On Friday, the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the City, the police department and Virginia State Police alleging the agencies' use of tear gas and other force overnight Monday violated organizers' constitutional rights to free speech, assembly and protest.
Police declared unlawful assemblies in the city every night between Sunday and Wednesday and broke up the protest in a residential area on Thursday.
Protesters have most often clustered around the Lee monument and areas of downtown Richmond, but some have targeted the homes of elected leaders. Those arrested Thursday for picketing and other charges were in a Huguenot neighborhood, reportedly at the home of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
McEachin said in an email that she couldn't comment on the protests because she is "a potential witness." Police were not commenting Friday on whether the protest was at McEachin’s home.
A week before, a crowd of 200 or more protesters gathered outside Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s downtown apartment building, shouted for him to come out and tagged the building with graffiti. Some entered the building's lobby.
Police and protesters have reported injuries from this week's encounters, in which authorities have used tear gas and other projectiles. Police say they've been hit with rocks, bricks and other objects. The tear gas deployed to remove protesters from Monument Avenue and City Hall this week led to calls from two city council members and a group of doctors for police to stop using it.
The ACLU in its lawsuit is representing a group of youth organizers who are part of the Virginia Student Power Network. The complaint addresses the sit-in in front of City Hall on Monday night, which was attended by 150 people who intended to stay overnight and teach those in attendance about police violence and community advocacy. At around 12:42 a.m., police declared an unlawful assembly and fired tear gas, flash bangs and other projectiles. In a news release, Richmond police said protesters threw rocks and other objects but made no mention of their use of force. They arrested a dozen people.
It's the second lawsuit filed this month over police tactics. Five people who attended a June 1 protest where Richmond police officers deployed tear gas at the Robert E. Lee monument more than 20 minutes before a mandated curfew have sued a group of unnamed police officers for their actions.
The City of Richmond and Richmond and state police declined to comment, citing that they do not release public statements on ongoing or pending lawsuits.
The ACLU is seeking a declaration from the court that police have been acting unlawfully and ask the court to prohibit police from “engaging in activities that violate protesters’ constitutional rights.”
“When these young people tried to educate their community about racism in Richmond and how to dismantle it, police stormed in and turned their positive space into a war zone,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia. “City leaders have a responsibility to protect our constitutional rights, instead they have encouraged the escalation of violence by police against protesters.”
Taylor Maloney, a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University who is named in the affidavit, said the suit takes a stand against the “unchecked violent and outright malicious behavior exhibited by the Richmond police.”
“I want space for us to mourn and be angry at the system we didn’t ask to live in,” Maloney said.
Protesters, the ACLU and others have called on McEachin to drop all charges related to the protests. The ACLU said Thursday that the strategy of forcing people away from the monuments invites violence when the focus should be on deescalating. Since the demonstrations began in Richmond on May 29 in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police have arrested more than 250 people in Richmond.
Earlier this month Stoney told McEachin he believed that charges of violating a curfew order against peaceful protesters should be dropped.
McEachin has said that each case will be considered and resolved appropriately based on the evidence.
"The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office does not respond to demands from individuals or groups," she said in an email Friday. "Our duty is to respond to the law and facts of each case."
A video from the protest scene Thursday night shows about a dozen police officers in riot gear ordering a small number of protesters to get in their cars and leave.
Police charged Dometrius Holden, a 23-year-old white man from Winston-Salem, N.C., and Gabrielle Heinlein, a 27-year-old white woman from Pembroke, with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
Eleven other protesters arrested Thursday night face misdemeanor charges for illegal picketing. One person, a 25-year-old resident of Mechanicsville, was charged with trespassing, and a 24-year-old resident of Whitesville, W.Va. was charged with obstructing justice. Police noted that the Mechanicsville resident had a loaded firearm in his his vehicle and a separate loaded magazine in his pocket. He was not charged with any firearms offense.
Of the 15 arrested, 11 were charged with picketing; one for obstructing justice; one for trespassing; and two for assaulting a law enforcement officer. Most of those charged were released on summonses, said police.
Police spokeswoman Amy Vu reported that one officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.
Just enjoying my day off at Huguenot and Richmond Police had to ruin it. pic.twitter.com/10mGDc1qC7— Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) June 26, 2020
Police on June 19 warned that they would start declaring some of the protests unlawful assemblies if they become "violent, dangerous or disruptive." Two nights later, on Sunday, they'd use that authority and intervene after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue in an effort to topple it. Police pushed the crowd back as a helicopter hung overhead. The following night, police confronted protesters after midnight at the encampment around City Hall. Videos showed protesters fleeing from tear gas and other projectiles as a cloud of white smoke filled the block.
Police declared unlawful assembly on Monument Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, arresting four on Wednesday.
Earlier Thursday night, about 75 people had gathered at the Lee statue about an hour after sunset. By midnight, 50 remained, defying a 2017 ordinance that had been unenforced until Monday.
State officials on Monday announced that authorities would enforce rules already on the books barring gatherings on the monument's grounds from sunset to sunrise.
New Virginia Majority, a group that has helped organize protests in Richmond, released a statement of solidarity with Virginia Student Power Network on Friday afternoon after the lawsuit was announced, noting an escalation of police violence against protesters.
“A boiling point has been reached, and people from all walks of life are starting to demand an immediate stop to police violence and real policy solutions from our leaders,” stated Tram Nguyen, NVM co-executive director. “As a lifelong Richmonder, I’m heartened to see that young Black people are leading the way, and using their voices to protest violence and senseless killings. We should follow their lead."
It's no accident that:
You learned about Helen Keller instead of W.E.B. DuBois
You learned about the Watts and L.A. Riots, but not Tulsa or Wilmington.
You learned that George Washington’s dentures were made from wood, rather than the teeth from slaves.
You learned about black ghettos, but not about Black Wall Street.
You learned about the New Deal, but not “red lining.”
You learned about Tommie Smith’s fist in the air at the 1968 Olympics, but not that he was sent home the next day and stripped of his medals.
You learned about “black crime,” but white criminals were never lumped together and discussed in terms of their race.
You learned about “states rights” as the cause of the Civil War, but not that slavery was mentioned 80 times in the articles of secession.
Privilege is having history rewritten so that you don’t have to acknowledge uncomfortable facts.
Racism is perpetuated by people who refuse to learn or acknowledge this reality.
You have a choice.
There are two sources of violence in these protests... White supremacists and cops... Maybe they should just fight it out and leave the BLM folks alone... But the cops are VERY PI**ED OFF at the BLM because BLM is "pulling their covers" and exposing all the POLICE STATE TACTICS that cops have been using against black people going back to the beginning of the ****BOGUS**** War on Crime... What a joke... Crime was at a ten year low when Ronnie Raygun cranked up that war??? What was that about??? Oh, that's right... Jim Crow... Institutional racism... White privilege... We need to end this war on black people... Time is up on apartheid... Time is up on white supremacy... It is *********IMMORAL and UNGODLY **********... ~~~ Bob
Can you imagine a policeman looking forward to going on duty with as many idiots on the street acting like they have some kind of rights that include making a mess of something and generally acting the fool. Wait till the bill comes due and see how many rights they have expecting the rich to pay for it.
Wonder how Soros is enjoying all this ..... must take him back to the days when he helping the Germans get shed of all the Jew's holdings. Period.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ MORON ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
It is one thing to protest at Ms McEachin's office.
It is an entirely different matter to go to her home to obviously seek to personally intimidate McEachin and her family.
But these "peaceful protesters" have crossed so many lines with little or no repercussions, why not continue to push the limits!!!
Each successful transgression is a step closer to their goal of anarchy, and overthrow of our current system. They have truly studied Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals.
These "protesters" are now eating their own, and Colette does not like, so she calls the police to arrest them. The sheer hypocrisy and irony is glaring.
WRONG!!! First of all, you A*S-ume that all protesters are BLM??? Where do your get that information??? We now know that a lot of right wing anarchists (Trumpers) have infiltrated the BLM movement with the intention of causing chaos and violence... Facebook even took *** FORTY WHITE SUPREMACISTS GROUPS*** down for it members encouraging one another to do ***JUST THAT ***... I know... Details... ~~~ Bob
Bob, where in my post did I mention BLM? What is/are your source/s of your information? Just posting non-sense does not make it real. Just as your false claim that the Virginia Lobby Day was a gathering of rednecks, your claims about about a right-wing conspiracy is causing the trouble now. Without verification, your claims are just plain lunacy.
The way it works in the real world is like this: If you don't find my comments accurate then it's up to your to disprove them... Debating 001 ( remedial debating for boneheads )... BTW, your PROCLAMATIONS and $1.69 will get you a regular size coffee at the Sheetz store in Ashland... ~~~ Bob
Bob, since when did you take residency in the real world? I don't have to disprove your non-sense, any sentient person - that is, anyone not a Leftist that posts on the RTD site - can see that your claims are obviously false. I have posted incontrovertible proof against your "redneck" claim. But I doubt you will retract your comment in light of "real world" evidence.
I would put my REAL WORLD resume up against yours any day of the week... ~~~ Bob
Take your meds bob.
F off, Rick... If you don't like my peaches then don't shake my tree... I don't attack you... Why do you feel you have earned the right to attack me... You don't know me.. ~~~ Bob
This is part of what BLM is all about... Unequal justice... Rednecks come to state capitols with military style weapons to intimidate... NO CHARGES... Protesters peacefully protest and get felonies thrown at them??? This is EXACTLY the kind of criminal IN-justice that BLM has been talking about... ~~~ Bob
Bob, you have lost your mind. Lobby Day had no assaults on police, nor any violence, no spray paint, and the VCDL left the place cleaner than when they arrived. You certainly can't say that about these "protesters".
As to your comment about rednecks, I am sure there were some there, too, as their were also people of all races, colors, political views, genders, etc.
I gather you believe Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, with Black Lives Matter 757 is also a redneck?
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/9/06/906a4a19-996c-5d25-83be-e18f36641077/5e260b2265387.image.jpg?resize=540%2C637
Or him?
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/6/dc/6dc23b10-da8b-52f2-b403-ae2c3beb1dd3/5e25ea2a7c4bb.image.jpg?resize=540%2C720
Or him?
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/f/a8/fa8d1d1d-86c3-50a6-b90a-1c880ea24fff/5e260b1e6614b.image.jpg?resize=540%2C847
This one must be?
https://www.wric.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2020/01/rally2.jpeg
Surely these women are the rednecks you believe were there?
https://blackmanwithagun.com/2020/01/30-year-gun-control-cycle/
Or these people holding a sign stating "I want gay married couples to be able to protect their marijuana plants with guns"?
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/8/40/8406d25c-587d-5b4c-ab9e-caeb5b97d9fa/5e25c28e62ec2.image.jpg?crop=384%2C295%2C62%2C348&resize=384%2C295&order=crop%2Cresize
What does LOBBY DAY have to do with anything I have posted??? Oh, that's right... NOTHING... But you go on and on about it as if I brought it up which I CLEARLY DID NOT... Tell ya'' what... If you want to invent things that ***YOU WISHED *** I had said then have at it... ~~~ Bob
Bob, what other time do these "rednecks" with firearms appear at the Virginia Capitol? The only time I am aware of is at Lobby Day and last year when there was a special session of the state legislature called. So, yes, Lobby Day has everything to do with your insane claim.
I do not need to "invent" anything. I only posted proof that refutes your claim. If you have something to validate your claim, post it. Otherwise, you are just proving to be the insane fool your posts make you appear to be.
***tAke***your (*DF(&SDF^ meds
Sorry Bob - blocking roads and creating craziness in a residential neighborhood past dark as a group is illegal - simple as that no matter who it is. They want to protest during the day legally, have at it. But blocking streets is no more legal than me blocking you from leaving your driveway, doubt you would take kindly to that. Bad cops? You mean the ones doing their job and upholding the rule of law? If you don't like the laws, work to have them changed - don't break them and think that is ok. Plenty of opportunity for peaceful protests while not infringing on other's rights.
It would appear someone lost all control of their emotions. Is it nap time or medication time?
Yeah, I am sick and tired or your rednecks holding America back... Go to Russia... You Trumpers seem enamored with Putin and other dictators... I like democracy, thank you... I am a PATRIOT... You people are a treasonous sub species... ~~~ Bob
Do you own a gun, sidewalk bob? Where do you get off characterizing whole groups of people just because you don't like them for one reason or another. Your constant whining leaves you with little value in a reasoned discussion. But, of course, these back-and-forths on the RTD comment pages aren't reasoned discussions, they are entertainment for those of us with nothing better to do, so what difference does it make?
Where do I get the right to call stupid people stupid??? Glad you asked... I have 20/20 vision and it don't take a weatherman to tell which way the wind blows... Like Forest Gump said " Stupid is what stupid does" and we have seen a lot of stupid over the last 4 decades of using cops as mercenaries for the KKK... THE END... ~~~ Bob
Bob, "the last 4 decades of using cops as mercenaries for the KKK." LOL That is got to be one of your most ridiculous claims to date. Since the Mayor is black, and many of the officials and police are black, claiming that they are working for the KKK is quite over the top. Now, if the current Governor was in control of the city police, then you might have a legitimate claim.
wow,,,,just wow. bob sees black helicopters and has a tin foil hat.
I spent two years in a weekly discussion group in Charlotte with all kinds of community LEADERS (city council, board of ed, cops, public defenders, etc) talking about the problems with the criminal justice system... What are your qualifications, Mr. Richmond and Mr. Fisk... Step right up and tell us what you girls have done??? ~~~ Bob
As for the gun??? A low life white kid stole mine when we paid him to help load a truck last year when we moved back to Richmond... It was my last gun, too... A nice "Survival" .22/.410 over under... Pi**es me off because I couldn't bring charges but I know exactly where it was when he started and it wasn't there when he finished... But not to fear... I have a good buddy back in the mountains who owes me big time has over 200 guns and said that I can borrow anything he has until the redneck rioting ends after Trump loses... ~~~ Bob
Bob, was that a Savage Arms Model 42?
I don't think so... It was made in in Czechoslovakia... All metal (stock and all)... Loved it... ~~~ Bob
Mr Wipe, did any of these so called rednecks hurl urine, bricks, rocks at the police? If you believe this to be the case please provide incontrovertible proof. I will await the result.
Found some more for you, Bob. Obviously, these are the rednecks you saw at Lobby Day:
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/richmond.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/b/14/b1445018-7139-5882-bad9-677a406cb4f8/5e26f8c98666c.image.jpg?resize=750%2C508
Here's another "redneck" for you:
https://www.breezejmu.org/content/tncms/live/#35
Is this proof of your claim?
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-DSHs3nLQvvE/XiiciUUBr2I/AAAAAAAAH6M/5rENKSQYIZATkbt2GjU6LZmY3wxXFzWWQCEwYBhgL/s1600/worst.jpg
You are still debating YOURSELF, Dummie... I never brought up Lobby Day... I'm not too sure what it is... ~~~ Bob
Levar Stoney is more than incompetent. He is a complete fool. How dare Stoney push for having the charges dropped / dismissed against any or all of these protesters. The protesters have clearly broken the laws and continue to do this daily. "H" No. Under no conditions should any of these charges be dropped / rescinded. Each and every one these protesters who have been arrested need and should be severely fined too. Both Stoney and ACLU need to be told to take a hike.
Treasonous traitors = okay... Bad cops = okay... Protesters = Not okay??? Uh huh??? We know where you get 100% of your so-called News (?)... ~~~ Bob
Again bob, please take your meds.
Agreed 100%!!!!
"Peaceful protesters" burn police car with police watching but doing nothing.
After multiple car burnings, vandalism & destruction, robbery of businesses, police eventually arrest a few "peaceful protesters".
At their court hearings, "peaceful protesters" deceitfully apologize, and the Judge drops all charges.
A few weeks later, at the next "peaceful protest", police cars are burnt, private & public property are damaged & vandalized, businesses robbed.
As you sow, so shall you reap.
The whole heroics of being arrested in an unauthorized protest is that you are accepting the repercussions of your actions.
Without proper prosecution, you are just participating in a meaningless gutless charade.
But that is reality for most. Meaningless acts rather than meaningful actions.
Ah yes, the joys of collecting a public paycheck! Wouldn't it be great to go to the demonstrators home during the day, while they are asleep and use a bull horn to wake them up! Arrest and prosecute or just let them act like children, its up to you.
Keep up the good work! Re-open the Marcus David Peter's case!
What’s to review ?
Not a thing. Look at the body cam footage. Maybe he should have shot him in the leg
If they clean the graffiti off the monuments, drop the charges, otherwise charge them!!!!
