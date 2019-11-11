My Parham has won the write-in election to be Petersburg Circuit Court clerk, vote tallies show.
Parham, a teacher and the wife of Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, won with 32% of the votes cast, said Dawn Williams, the Petersburg voter registrar.
“We have a clear winner,” Williams said Monday.
Walter Harris, an attorney with the Petersburg public defender’s office, received 19% of the vote, followed by Henry Otis Brown, an attorney who garnered 15%. Shalva Braxton, the current circuit court clerk who tried unsuccessfully to get on the ballot, finished fourth with 14% of the write-in vote. Kristen Barbour, a financial manager, drew 8%.
Parham, who taught for seven years at St. Joseph School in Petersburg, said Monday that she was grateful for the support she received from voters.
“I will work hard to understand the strengths and challenges the [clerk’s office] faces and to lead it to a model clerk’s office,” Parham said.
A total of 3,754 votes were cast in the race for the clerk’s job that pays roughly $120,000 annually for an eight-year term. The Petersburg Electoral Board certified the results late Friday following a multiday process where election officials looked at each vote, Williams said.
During the campaign, Parham cited her work handling historic records at Petersburg’s St. Joseph Catholic Church as an asset she’d bring to the court clerk’s job, which entails hundreds of responsibilities including preserving historic records and managing jury operations.
Parham, who also worked as a program manager at the Washington-based Aspen Institute, said the phone system in the clerk’s office is antiquated and needs to be updated to better handle incoming calls.
She also said that while at the helm of the office, there would be prompt filing and accurate record-keeping, adding that she speaks fluent Spanish, English and French.
Parham has said there would not be a conflict of interest with her serving as the clerk while her husband is mayor because the clerk’s position is a state job while the mayor is a city official.
Several hundred of last week’s write-in votes for the clerk’s job were listed as “invalid,” Williams said. That category included voters who wrote in “Jesus,” the names of previous U.S. presidents, cartoon characters, as well as Petersburg residents who either voted for themselves or had a family member write in their names, the registrar said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.