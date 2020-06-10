London Hart saw the protests and burning cars on TV and the images of George Floyd being held down by a police officer. She asked her parents what was happening, and while her 11-year-old mind maybe couldn't comprehend every nuance, every detail, every moment that led to the events that unfolded over the last two weeks following Floyd's very public and brutal death, instinctively she knew this: Something was wrong, and she wanted to do something about it.
Hart, who is white and a rising seventh-grader at Henrico County's Moody Middle School, took to canvas, painting images that depicted fists raised in the air in solidarity, each one a different hue. Another picture showed half of a black man's face, and where the other half would be, the words "black lives matter!"
"It was a way to express what was going on and how I felt about it," Hart said earlier this month about her paintings, which hung behind her on the wall in the family room of her split-level home.
How did she feel?
"I feel like some of the people are not being fair to other people," she said.
It's a simple notion by a child that underscores the deep complexity and unrest that has seized a nation.
Parents everywhere - of all races - are grappling with how to talk to their children not only about Floyd's death, but also deeper issues - systemic racism, police brutality, civil rights and other difficult and uncomfortable subjects that even adults have a hard time processing.
But having those conversations - or rather, starting those conversation openly rather than waiting for children to hear or see something elsewhere - is important, said Jentae C. Scott-Mayo, a school counselor at Short Pump Middle School.
As a parent and a counselor, "I would much rather have the opportunity to address present issues in a developmentally appropriate way while sharing family
She said as parents, having courageous conversations with children "is an important life skill" because it'll help them prepare for the inevitable difficult situations they'll face in life. But parents should also be honest and authentic about their limitations. Parents of all races should acknowledge what they don't know, but then use that opportunity to "come up with an action plan and goals to do better, be better and allow learning to happen together."
"Children and adolescents need to see vulnerability in adults - that can help to form connections between parents and children," she said. If parents feel they need to be educated, too, they could plan activities as a family, such as reading books, watching movies together or exploring museums. "Experiencing vulnerability together will allow children to feel more comfortable asking questions and expressing their own fears and questions."
Above all, Mayo said, be honest and transparent, and know that "it is okay to say that you don't know ... [and] to acknowledge that something is difficult, scary, stressful or upsetting."
***
Recent events have completely changed Richmond resident Rayonna Lewis's perspective when it comes to how she raises her 16-year-old son Malachi, and her 9-year-old daughter Rickylah. While she said she's talked with both of them about what's been happening locally and nationally, it's her son she's most worried about because he's 16 and more independent. A simple walk to the corner store near their home now gives her pause.
"Certain things I would allow him to do, it's not so easy now," she said. "As a black mother, I don’t feel so comfortable” letting him go out by himself because even though that trip to the store is a few minutes' walk, "anything can happen between here and the store."
She said her son will be driving soon, and she's talked to him about what to do if he's stopped by the police.
"As a black male, he needs to know how to handle himself," she said. "We have all sat down [and talked] A to Z, these are the things that need to take place."
She added: "My son is the last thing I need to see on somebody's t-shirt, on a button, on a hat, (with the words) rest in peace."
***
Walking around the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Henrico residents Tiffanie Chan and her husband, Taylor Barnett, and their two daughters, ages 12 and 8, took in the sights for the first time as a family. They saw the spray-painted messages on the base of the statue and read the names of other black men and women who had died at the hands of police brutality.
A native Richmonder, Chan said that the history she learned in school is "woefully incomplete," and said that she and her husband regularly supplement and add context to what their children learn in school. For example, when she knew her daughter had a school field trip to Monticello, the family went together ahead of time and talked about what she called Thomas Jefferson's "problematic views" on slavery and race and even Christianity - subjects often ignored on school tours and in educational materials.
"We make a point to talk to them [and say] here’s what happening in the world, here’s what happening in our country and here’s what happening in our city," Chan said. Otherwise, "they don’t get the context of all of the history that speaks to what is happening in our city."
As a mixed-race family - she is Asian and her husband is white - "we feel it's important to talk about these things so that they know the context as mixed-raced children, growing up in the city of Richmond, and they know what their friends and neighbors experience," she said.
Chesterfield County resident Jason Williams said his 8-year-old son came to him recently after inadvertently seeing news about George Floyd while watching YouTube.
Williams, who is black, said he's tried to keep his son largely away from the news and current events. He said he knew at some point he'd have to have a conversation about what was happening, "but didn’t expect it to be this early."
His son asked a simple question: "The cops are supposed to be the good guys, so why did this happen?"
Williams said he tried explaining that "not everyone is good - that’s just the world we live in [and] sometimes people who are supposed to be good can be bad."
"That's as far as we approached it," Williams said. "Not in-depth but enough for him to know what's going on and let him ask questions."
It was a difficult conversation, he admitted, but one he's glad he had with his son.
"He’s an innocent, playful kid [so] we tried it keep it away from him," he said. But "we've always discussed with him about race, and to be proud of it."
Nicole Smith, Brookland Middle School's counseling director, called the events happening in Richmond the "perfect opportunity" for parents to process with their children what they're seeing in the media. She said children may be scared or angry, but more importantly, these events could trigger them to speak out about issues of racism that they've experienced themselves.
"It could open up discussion about how to handle instances of overt racism, covert racism, as well as those microaggressions they may observe or experience," Smith said by email, adding that there's literature available on racism from an adolescent perspective that could be useful for families.
These conversations are difficult but necessary, she said.
"We need to find a way to walk that fine line of preparing them for what is happening out there in the world and also allowing them to be children," Smith added. "It is okay to acknowledge that we are living in stressful times because they have their family as a support system."
***
Back at the Hart house, London Hart turned her work into a worthy cause.
She turned her paintings into T-shirts that now sell online for $18 to $24. All of her proceeds, roughly $4 from every item, she's donating to Black Lives Matter. As of Tuesday afternoon, she had sold 517 items and donated nearly $3,000.
Her shirts can be found at www.bonfire.com/store/supportshirts.
"We’ve had conversations before about racism and we’ve always raised them to be colorblind," Melissa Hart said about both of her children, London and her 7-year-old sister, Ruby. "But over the past two weeks, we sort of realized we needed to make a conscious decision to change that from being colorblind to being protective of our African American friends, and being more supportive vocally for the black community."
She said the family sat down and looked through images of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery to put faces to names they're hearing on the news. They talked about the differences between protests and riots, and how stereotypes are made.
Heavy conversations, yes, but also necessary.
"Our job is no longer to just sit back and treat everyone equally, but to actively move forward," Hart said, though she acknowledged that parents are scared, too - scared about saying the wrong things, or scaring their children into thinking their African American friends are in immediate danger.
"But we have to change their future or their friends could be in trouble as they grow up," she said. "They're the ones who are going to be changing the world."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.