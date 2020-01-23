Nathan Burrell, the longtime manager and superintendent of the James River Park System, is stepping down from the City of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department after 17 years.
Burrell took over as superintendent of James River Park in 2013 after park manager Ralph White retired, serving as interim manager for a few months. In 2018, he was promoted to facilities maintenance manager at City of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department.
In an email, Burrell said that he received an unsolicited offer by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve as a Deputy Director with the Department of Conservation and Recreation. His last day with City of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is Jan. 29.
He said that he accepted the new job "with a heavy heart and gratitude."
Over the past 17 years, Burrell said that he had witnessed Richmond change from a "capital of the South" mentality to a city that sees itself as one of the best places to live, work and play in the country, many thanks in part to enjoying and preserving the James River Park.
He mentioned several of the developments at the park during his time, including "the development of over 40 miles of single track trails, multiple river access points, the development of a mountain bike skills course, legitimization and expansion of a bike jump park, increased operational and capital funding for James River Park System and...a Master Plan to guide and further protect it into the future."
A native of Eastern Virginia, Burrell holds a degree in parks and recreation management, with a minor in environmental studies, from Virginia Commonwealth University. He began at the park as a summer intern in 2002, took a seasonal post after graduation in winter 2003 and grew into larger roles.
Mike Burton will be acting maintenance and operations superintendent for the Southern division, which oversees James River Park System, all parks south of the river, as well as the trails and greenway division.
A loss for the city, a gain for the state. Nathan was one of the best of the best and we all owe him a big thankyou for his stewardship of our greatest resource in the city.
The James River Park is one of the few places you can go in this City to reclaim a little inner tranquility. Maymont is another.
