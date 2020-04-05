Tykira Spruill doesn’t always know where she’ll sleep. For the past five months, she’s lived on a cycle of checking in and out of hotels and stowing her belongings in a friend’s car.
What's kept her going is a part-time job with Nationz Foundation, a Richmond-based nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ community. Spruill used to take a three-hour bus ride from Norfolk just to make Nationz's weekly support group for transgender women. Now, she helps facilitate it.
“All I've wanted was a second chance,” said Spruill. “I do have what it takes to better myself as a black trans woman, who’s been incarcerated, who’s been in jail, who’s done things they shouldn’t have done.”
She knows what she's up against. Black trans women are eight times more likely than the general population to live in extreme poverty, and as a formerly incarcerated person, Spruill's at least 10 times more likely to be homeless, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit that studies mass incarceration. But she refuses to be a number.
Spruill sees herself for who she is: a college-educated woman who keeps pushing.
She's been counting down the days until becoming the first resident in Nationz's emergency housing, a newly purchased home in North Side for LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness. The opening date was supposed to be April, but with the coronavirus pandemic and its cascading economic fallout, Nationz was financially gut punched.
Now the nonprofit Spruill credits with saving her life needs saving.
Funding that nonprofits relied on is drying up as people navigate their own financial landmines. Last week alone, 7,600 people filed for unemployment in the Richmond region.
Nationz was forced to halt its food pantry, which previously served hundreds per week. It's returned to its roots -- ensuring HIV-testing remains available for the Richmond community -- and plans nearly four years in the making to bring a three-bedroom home offering emergency housing online in North Side are dangling by a thread.
“I’m making sure we sustain and make it through this,” said Nationz' executive director, Zakia McKensey, a longtime public health worker certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a disease intervention specialist.
The organization just purchased Spruill’s bed and plans to move her in, but McKensey doesn't know exactly when.
The efforts to have a shelter started with a GoFundMe campaign almost four years ago that's since raised $150,000 to purchase the house and fund staffing and programs.
With two sets of bunk beds per room, the program has 11 spots for people to live rent-free, with access to financial literacy training, job readiness programs and help finding long-term housing. Nationz plans to determine length of stay on a case-by-case basis.
But McKensey isn’t sure where to go from here. She needs a return to normalcy, and fast.
Since the start of 2020, the nonprofit has helped about 21 to 30 people with its Aim to Inspire program, which provides hotel stay or rent and utility support, compared to a total of 45 in 2019. McKensey said Nationz hasn’t yet seen a rise in housing instability within the LGBTQ community over COVID-19.
But the LGBTQ community historically has been more likely to face homelessness than the overall population, with LGBT youth at a 120% higher risk than their non-LGBTQ counterparts, a University of Chicago study found. And back in January, the Richmond region alone saw a 10% increase in the homeless population, a first since 2011, according to a biannual census.
Family rejection fuels these inequities, according to the Williams Institute, a research think tank at UCLA. Researchers concluded that 68% of LGBTQ people experienced nonacceptance, which can lead to drug use and homelessness. Spruill knows this well.
She said her family didn't accept her when she came out as gay, and they weren’t OK with her being trans, either. She grew up thinking abuse was love, and years later, she's still coming to grips with it. The impact lingers, she said.
“It’s devastating because you don’t understand why your parents would feel that way about you just because of who you are,” McKensey said. “Giving someone an equal opportunity, a place to stay, the tools they need to get on their feet and be better and align them for greatness? It’s important.”
The need is real, said Robert Cheek, director of programs at Nationz, and they receive twice as many requests as they have the capacity to fill.
It’s a balancing act, now more than ever, of making sure Nationz stays open to help the people McKensey swore to protect: women like Spruill, who deserves a bed to call her own again; like Cheek, who celebrates 10 years sober and was once homeless, too; and those like McKensey herself, who can remember surviving on a half salad a day after her mother kicked her out of the house for being trans.
“We hear [these stories] every day. Two or three times, four or five times a day,” McKensey said.
The phone rings all day long.
