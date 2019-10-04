With a December deadline inching closer, a Richmond City Council-appointed citizen panel will set to work Saturday on its review of the $1.5 billion plan to reshape downtown around a new arena.
The nine-member commission will hold the first of six scheduled work sessions from 9 a.m. to noon at the Richmond Police Training Academy, 1202 W. Graham Road. The session will mark the start of three months of technical vetting and feedback-gathering the commission must distill into a set of recommendations for the council by Dec. 23, said Pierce Homer, its chairman.
“In any project of this size there are significant risks for contractors, for developers, for the city, for taxpayers, and we want to identify those in systematic way,” Homer said.
The council formed the commission last December, as it appeared Mayor Levar Stoney would unveil in short order the plans to redevelop a swath of publicly owned real estate that his administration received from NH District Corp, the developer led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II. Negotiations dragged on for eight more months, however. Stoney released the plans in August.
Since then, the council has rejected a proposed voter referendum on the use of tax dollars for the project and appointed a public supporter of NH District Corp's plan – Virginia Union University president Hakim J. Lucas – to the citizen commission that is reviewing them. Some on the council said his appointment would harm the credibility of the panel.
The citizen commission is apart of the council’s multi-pronged review of what could be the biggest economic development deal in city history.
The proposal calls for: a 17,500-seat arena, the largest in the state; a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; 2,500 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the area.
After Saturday's meeting, the commission has scheduled five other work sessions. All are open to the public.
• Oct. 19, 9 a.m. - noon, Richmond Police training academy, 1202 W. Graham Road.
• Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - noon, location to be announced.
• Nov. 16, 9 a.m. - noon, Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street Road.
• Nov. 30, 9 a.m. - noon, location to be announced.
• Dec. 14, 9 a.m. - noon, location to be announced.
The commission will hold a public comment period at each meeting. Additionally, the commission will hold public hearings across the city in December to gather additional feedback.
Homer said the panel may issue a set of draft recommendations prior to those hearings, which are not yet scheduled, so residents can weigh in on them directly.
In addition to the commission’s work, the City Council has scheduled additional meetings of its own to discuss the project. Late last month, the council also issued a formal solicitation for a consultant to conduct a separate review. It set aside $190,000 for the effort. The deadline for firms to apply is Oct. 17.
