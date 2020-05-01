If there’s one thing we could all use right about now, it would be a little resilience. So the timing couldn’t be better for the first Resilience Week VA, which is May 3-9.
Its arrival with the global pandemic is purely coincidental – the week-long series of events has been scheduled for months – but organizers hope the timing will work in their favor, helping to spread the word far and wide about dealing with the stress of social isolation and all that goes with it in some households including financial strain, food insecurity and the pressure of home-schooling.
The coordinating organization behind the week, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), is a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in the Richmond area, and there is concern among those in the child-abuse field about what might be going on unseen at the moment.
“There’s more risk [for child abuse and neglect] and there’s less protection because there are few exits and fewer adults able to offer support and potentially make a call,” said Jeanine Harper, executive director of Greater Richmond SCAN. “All of that leads to not a good situation.”
Reports of suspected child-abuse and neglect have dropped, Harper said, but that’s to be expected at a time when children are out of view of teachers, medical professionals, friends and relatives who are often the ones who alert authorities.
“It’s pretty typical in economic downturns for there to be a rise [in child-abuse and neglect], but often it’s not discovered until later because the reports haven’t been coming in,” Harper said.
Resilience Week was conceived from the perspective of prevention as a way to build resilience and focus on things that help make people stronger, she said. The context has changed, but the overall mission has not: strengthening the capacity of parents to cope.
“Anything you can do to support a parent is the best thing you can do for a child,” Harper said.
Greater Richmond SCAN has helped organize a regional coalition, Greater Richmond Trauma Informed Community Network (TICN), a network of more than 450 individuals from 150 nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses in the Richmond region that have been working together on trauma-informed policies and practices. The success of the Richmond TICN has led to the formation of similar collaborations in in more than 25 other communities across Virginia.
The virtual events of Resilience Week are statewide – Gov. Ralph Northam signed a proclamation declaring May 3-9 Resilience Week – and are open to anyone. Go to http://grscan.com/resilience-week-virginia/ to see the full schedule of events, which include activities such as classes, story times, yoga sessions and even a virtual drum circle.
As part of the week, VPM PBS Plus will air a documentary at 9 p.m. Thursday. “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” looks at the science of adverse childhood experiences and the movement to treat and prevent toxic stress.
“There are endless things people can do,” said Melissa McGinn, Greater Richmond SCAN’s community programs coordinator. “There’s a list of events happening [on the website] but also individual things people can do for themselves at home or within their organizations. Lots of different resources and activities.”
McGinn stressed the activities are for anyone and not just those affiliated with the various organizations. Materials on the website have been translated into Spanish, Harper said, courtesy of students and faculty at Maggie L Walker Governor's School.
Harper said it’s vital that people “understand what keeps us strong” in order to “help us get through this.”
“This is really about what are people’s strengths, what are communities’ strengths, what are organizational strengths and how can we lift those up, elevate them, help people maybe get some tools in their tool box they didn’t have."
