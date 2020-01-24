Helen Holmes took her three kids to a Chinese restaurant in their neighborhood every Friday for dinner. The place off Government Road had amazing shrimp-fried rice, the owners were gracious and neighbors who knew one another filled the restaurant.
Fulton didn’t have many restaurants 30 years ago, when her oldest daughter was 6. It still doesn't: Krispies' Fried Chicken is the only restaurant in the heart of the neighborhood.
The nearest grocery store is a Food Lion a few miles away in eastern Henrico, but the working-class folks in this neighborhood long neglected by Richmond City Hall can’t get there by bus without a trip downtown to transfer first. The neighborhoods are contiguous but cut off, making Fulton an island between Church Hill and eastern Henrico County. There’s no library or Post Office. Bus stops don’t have overhangs; some even lack benches.
Changes are happening, however, behind windows covered by paper at 4809 Parker St., site of the old Chinese place the Holmes family so loved.
Holmes has been doing the renovations, and her dream is almost ready.
Once she finishes work on the floor and gets zoning and health inspections, she’ll be ready to open Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen, named after her late grandmother, Girlee Frances Crump. In the family’s native Charles City County, Crump always ensured that both her own grandchildren and others in the neighborhood had hot meals.
Helen began paying rent on her building in May 2018; for about four years she operated Miss Girlee's Restaurant downtown, but it was owned by another company.
She used income from her catering business to pay for things as she could afford to: A new sidewalk outside. Tables and chairs. Two shades of green paint recommended by a decorator friend.
A $16,000 estimate for mandatory equipment over the grill that automatically extinguishes a fire sent Helen into a depression. She feared this would be her breaking point on the project.
But her landlord helped finance part of the bill at no interest. She got a permit to host about eight fish fries in the parking lot over the summer, helping bring needed money for the work going on inside.
She continued paying for the food to help two nonprofits provide about 5,000 meals a year to the homeless, which she's done for over four years.
Helen is feeling confident, but nervous. People keep asking when the restaurant will open. They call and post on Facebook and Instagram.
When it does, the 40-seat place will serve fried chicken, ribs, burgers and some vegetarian options. But its prize – what will make a trip to Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen really worth it – will be the crab cakes with no filler.
It'll be the kind of neighborhood place a mother can take her children for dinner every Friday.
Patrick Wilson is a political reporter who joined The Times-Dispatch in 2017 and lives in Church Hill, not far from Fulton.
