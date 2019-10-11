A newly-constructed Matoaca Elementary School would welcome students currently zoned for three schools when it opens its doors next year under a proposal that will come before the school board.
Current Matoaca students and some who attend Gates Elementary School and Ettrick Elementary School would be shifted to the new school, which is being built at the Halloway Avenue site of Matoaca Middle School's western campus.
"As we approach the fall 2020 opening of a new, replacement Matoaca Elementary School, redistricting is necessary in order to optimize classroom space and address student enrollment at other schools," Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty wrote in a recent letter to parents.
The proposal would shift roughly 110 students from Ettrick Elementary School and send about 95 students who currently attend Gates Elementary to the new Matoaca.
Daugherty said the neighborhoods that are proposed to transfer from Ettrick Elementary to Matoaca Elementary are: Branch and Evans Estate, Bright Oaks Estates, Chesdin Heights, Crafton Heights, Deboer, Deere, Flintshire, Gateway Farms Apartments, Hickory Hollow, L.P.D. Enterprises, Millcroft, Nash Grove, Pypers Pointe, Rivers Trace, Taylor Hall Estates, Trentwood, Whispering Winds and some parcels not in recorded subdivisions in the vicinity.
The neighborhoods that are proposed to transfer from Gates Elementary to Matoaca Elementary are: Beach Estates, Beechwood Forest, Chesdin Landing, Chesdin Shores, Deerwood, Rivers Trace (section K) and some parcels not in recorded subdivisions in the vicinity, according to the school system.
The new $33 million building is going up at Matoaca Middle School's western campus; 6th and 7th graders are moving up the road to the middle school's eastern campus.
The new Matoaca Elementary School, designed to handle 750 students, is replacing a school built in 1937, which serves about 400 students. A school system slideshow of the redistricting plan said that Gates has 682 students this year and Ettrick has 582 students.
The new Matoaca is being built under a $304 million bond package voters approved in 2013 that favored renovating aging facilities to replacing them.
But school and county officials said the plan was expanded to $402 million to build eight schools, rather than three that were initially envisioned, as officials decided it was more cost-effective in the long run to replace schools rather than renovate them.
Earlier this month, the school system held a ceremonial ground breaking for a new Ettrick Elementary School, which is one of the schools that's being replaced.
Daugherty stressed in his letter that the redistricting plan is a "preliminary proposal" that will be discussed at community meetings.
An informational meeting on the proposal is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Gates Elementary School, 10001 Courthouse Road. Another meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Ettrick Elementary School at 20910 Chesterfield Ave.
