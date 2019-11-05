Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to pick a new slate of members on the Chesterfield School Board.
No one on the board sought re-election, so all of those elected Tuesday will enter their first term on the panel overseeing a school system with 62,000 students who attend about 60 schools.
The new board members will take the helm of a school system that’s tackling a series of challenges, including a long-running maintenance backlog for school buildings and the issue of providing more updated facilities for students through new or renovated buildings.
The new board will also face questions over what to do about bus delays that have persisted into the new school year amid a bus driver shortage.
The current School Board members — Rob Thompson, Javaid Siddiqi, Dianne Smith, Carrie Coyner and John Erbach — either sought other public offices or decided against running for personal reasons.
Here is a rundown of the early returns for each School Board seat based on unofficial election results posted by the Chesterfield County registrar’s office:
Matoaca
Around 9 p.m., Ryan Harter was leading in his bid to win the Matoaca seat on the board, according to figures posted on the county registrar’s website.
Harter was leading challenger Denisha Potts, a state employee, with 13 out of 18 precincts reporting. Harter had nearly 64 percent of the vote while Potts had 36 percent, the unofficial tallies showed. Harter said he was cautiously optimistic, but he added he was waiting for a full count of the votes.
“I feel pretty confident, but I would like to wait and see until the rest of the precincts come in,” Harter said.
Midlothian
Kathryn Haines, a mom and community advocate, appeared to be ahead in her campaign to win the Midlothian seat on the School Board.
Tallies from the county registrar’s office showed around 9 p.m. that with half of the 18 precincts reporting, Haines was leading Patrick Regan, a trial attorney. Haines had 56 percent of the vote while Regan had about 44 percent, according to the unofficial results.
Clover Hill
There was a three-way race for the Clover Hill seat on the board. Dot Heffron, a former schoolteacher, appeared to be slightly ahead of Justin Smith, an information technology specialist, and Arika Phillips, the founder of a tutoring and enrichment nonprofit program. Those results include half of the 18 precincts counted, the unofficial tallies showed.
Dale
Shedrick McCall, a psychology professor at Virginia State University, was locked in a close race for the Dale District seat against Debbie Graves Bailey, a retired Chesterfield County teacher, with 11 of 17 precincts reporting.
Bermuda
Ann Coker, an accounting manager, had 58% of the vote against Will Ares, a carpenter who attended Chesterfield’s Career and Technical Institute, with 10 out of 14 precincts reporting.
