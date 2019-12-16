As the Virginia Breeze bus line enters its third year of operation this winter, the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation announced Monday that the intercity bus service will expand to Richmond and the U.S. 29 corridor this spring.
The intercity bus line between Blacksburg and Washington D.C. launched at the end of 2017. The Virginia Breeze will soon begin operating two routes that connect Martinsville to Richmond and Danville to Washington D.C. The federal program is intended to connect rural areas and smaller towns and cities to urban areas.
“Our goal is to ensure that all Virginians, regardless of where they live, have access to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. Virginians have shown immense support for the Virginia Breeze, with ridership increasing year over year," DRPT director Jennifer Mitchell said in a news release.
Though exact routing and stop locations are still in development, the Martinsville-Richmond "Capital Connector" route is expected to include stops in Danville, South Boston, Hampden Sydney and Farmville before reaching Main Street Station in Richmond.
The new Danville "Piedmont Express" route, which will travel to and from Union Station in Washington, is expected to include stops in Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Dulles International Airport as well, according to the release.
The current Blacksburg to Washington route includes stops in Christiansburg, Lexington, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal, Dulles Airport and Arlington.
After a 2013 study identified a need for intercity bus service in Blacksburg area, a new study conducted last year identified a similar level of need in Dansville and Martinsville, said Emily DelRoss, a DRPT program manager.
"These are underserved corridors," she said. "It will fill a need that's not currently being met."
The Virginia Breeze currently under a partnership between the state and Dillon's, which is operated by Coach USA, which also owns Megabus. The new routes could be served by a different company, however, as DRPT is still awaiting responses to its request for bids on the next phase.
The public-private bus service is funded through the Federal Transit Administration's Intercity Bus Program and revenue from fares, which range from $15 to $50.
According to DPRT, the Virginia Breeze has served more than 32,400 rides since its launch, with fare revenue covering about 80% of operational costs.
The route was initially projected to deliver 7,125 rides annually, but exceeded expectations with 24,532 rides in the 12-month period that ended June 30.
The new Danville route is projected to provide about 10,050 rides annually, while the Martinsville to Richmond route will provide about 5,500 rides each year.
DelRoss said officials are expecting that ridership on the new lines will be closer to the estimates, particularly because there are fewer large colleges and universities along those routes.
"We understand that our wonderful success so far is largely because of the student population on that route," she said. "These new ones will be serving a different population."
She added: "The intention of intercity bus service is not high ridership. We're really looking to provide transportation service where there is an unmet need right now."
In honor of the service's second anniversary, DRPT is holding a sweepstakes where three winners will be awarded one round-trip ticket on the Virginia Breeze. The contest runs through Dec. 16-31.
