Racking up personal charges on a city-issued credit card is explicitly forbidden under Richmond’s procurement rules.
But after charging a $1,000 hotel stay during his personal vacation, Mayor Levar Stoney didn’t receive a slap on the wrist.
Stoney traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii in late June for a conference. An aide in his office booked his five-night stay at a Hilton hotel for the duration of the conference. Stoney planned to stay three more nights after the conference ended, scheduling a return flight to Richmond on July 5.
When he checked in at the hotel, Stoney provided his city credit card. The Hilton charged the three additional nights, costing $1,031, to his city card when he checked out.
A month passed before Stoney reimbursed the city, after the Department of Procurement Services flagged the charges because he did not initially provide documentation showing he had paid the money back, according to emails between his office and a copy of a cashier’s check the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Stoney’s office did not provide a credit card statement including the charges in response to an earlier request about trip expenses a city resident filed before the mayor repaid the tab, a Times-Dispatch review of the citizen's correspondence with the mayor's spokesman, Jim Nolan, found.
Asked why, Nolan said another city department had the records at the time.
“The erroneous [credit card] charge was an unfortunate mistake that caused some confusion but was corrected in good faith,” Nolan stated in an email.
The cards, called P-cards, are the subject of a new city audit report issued this month. The report largely found card holders have complied with city rules since Stoney deployed the program last year.
Still, "additional controls are needed to improve oversight; policies and procedures need to be updated to reflect current practices; and program requirements need to be enforced," the auditors wrote.
The Department of Procurement Services is responsible for overseeing the program and enforcing its guidelines. That includes meting out punishment if a city employee violates them. Depending on the offense, punishment ranges from suspension of card access to termination.
Betty Burrell, the city’s director of procurement, said her department did not track the number of employees who have been punished since the program was established. But in one instance, the department took away an employee’s card access for buying $80 worth of gift cards the employee wanted to give out as prizes at a city-sponsored event. Buying gift cards under the policy is “strictly prohibited,” Burrell said.
The program's policy, which each employee must agree to follow before a card is issued in their name, also forbids using the card for personal purchases.
“Personal purchases of any kind are never permissible even if the cardholder intends to reimburse the [city of Richmond] immediately,” the city policy states. “Any personal purchase must be reported immediately upon discovery, to the department head and the Program Administrator, irrespective of anticipated consequences.”
"If the personal purchase is deemed to be intentional, the cardholder will permanently lose cardholder privileges, employment may be terminated and the [City of Richmond] will seek criminal prosecution."
In Stoney’s case, Burrell said her department didn’t hand down any punishment.
“There was no finding of misuse or intention to gain personal financial interest pertaining to this matter,” Burrell said in an email.
***
Since taking office in 2017, Stoney has attended the United States Conference of Mayors conference each year and networked with mayors from around the country.
His participation in the organization has helped the city land $150,000 in grants from affiliates of the conference: a $120,000 grant to fight childhood obesity and $30,000 "to promote health and wellness with therapy animals," Nolan said, adding that those benefits “far outweigh the costs of participation.”
The city pays more than $12,000 annually in membership dues for the organization. Stoney now chairs the group’s Children, Health and Human Services Committee.
In tow with him at this year’s conference was Maggie Anderson, a staffer in his office. Nolan said Anderson’s attendance was necessary to assist the mayor because of his role with the committee.
The pair's attendance at the conference cost the city $9,190 for registration, airfare, lodging and meals combined. The expenses were first reported by Style Weekly in an opinion column published in August.
The writer of the piece, Justin Griffin, is an attorney who has been a vocal critic of Stoney’s signature project: the $1.5 billion plan to replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop publicly owned downtown real estate.
In a Freedom of Information Act request dated July 23, Griffin asked Nolan, also FOIA coordinator for the mayor’s office, to produce “all records relating to expenses” for Stoney’s attendance at the conference.
A lengthy email exchange between Griffin and Nolan over the city’s cost estimate for providing the records – initially as much as $155 – ensued. As that unfolded, the Stoney administration received the mayor’s city credit card statement, dated July 25, showing a $1,031 charge for his three-night hotel stay after the conference ended.
Nolan told Griffin in an email that Stoney had used a city credit card to cover expenses during his travel.
“The office manager just completed calculating totals for this trip,” Nolan stated in an email he sent to Griffin on July 29. Griffin responded he would accept an online printout of the credit card statement if it meant he would owe the city less money for fulfilling his original request.
On Aug. 2, Nolan sent Griffin the trip receipts and an invoice for $29. He did not send Griffin the credit card statement.
Nolan later said that Stoney’s city credit card statement “was not in possession of the mayor’s office” at the time he was fulfilling Griffin’s records request. The Department of Procurement Services had it, he said.
Virginia’s open record law does not require public bodies to produce records they do not possess. In Richmond, each city department has its own FOIA officer, so a citizen seeking records must know where to send an inquiry. Requests inadvertently directed to the wrong department are not always steered to the right one.
In this case, Stoney’s office knew the credit card statement showing his personal charges existed, but did not advise Griffin how to retrieve it. Under state law, they had no responsibility to do so, experts say.
"FOIA does not do much to regulate how diligent a public body must be to locate responsive records, and it is easy for public bodies to miss sources of information along the way, through carelessness, ignorance, or because they think that the information they are providing is enough information under the circumstance," said Andrew T. Bodoh, a Richmond attorney who specializes in FOIA law.
Asked how Stoney’s office manager could have calculated expenses without possessing the statement, Nolan said the manager had done so “based on the receipts she had in the mayor’s office for city-related expenses, which were then forwarded to Mr. Griffin.”
On one of the receipts, a bill from the Hilton, Stoney’s departure date from the hotel had been redacted. A review of Griffin’s correspondence with Nolan showed the city did not cite an exemption under which it was withholding that information, which state law requires.
Asked about it, Nolan said the departure date "should not have been redacted."
***
Richmond’s Department of Procurement Services reviews each transaction made with city credit cards to ensure that employees abide by the program's guidelines.
The cards, which Burrell said 164 city employees have, are intended to make it easier to buy goods or services under $5,000 without inundating procurement with paperwork for small purchases.
Between November 2018 and the end of June, city employees logged 1,860 transactions totaling $709,000 on the cards, according to the audit report issued Nov. 7. The Departments of Emergency Communications, Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, and Fire and Emergency Services have accounted for 40 percent of that sum. The most frequently used vendor was Lowes.
The Stoney administration started the program last November, following a recommendation issued in a performance review of City Hall the mayor ordered after taking office.
The audit found the Stoney administration did have “adequate” internal controls to review and approve all transactions. A sampling of 110 transactions during the eight-month period turned up only one that was “unallowable,” the report states, adding that Procurement had “identified and addressed” it.
In August, a procurement staffer flagged another: charges stemming from Stoney’s personal hotel stay, according to an email exchange the Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The exchange, between the procurement staffer and Stoney’s office manager, included a screenshot from a program the city uses to track travel expenses. The screenshot showed comments referring to Stoney’s personal charges.
“Hotel accidentally charged the wrong card; purchase will be reimbursed by mayor,” the office manager, Laura Harrison, wrote on July 23.
Beneath it, Lenora Reid, then the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for finance and administration, wrote on Friday, Aug. 2: “reviewed and approve [sic].”
Burrell said the comment was meant to reflect approval for her department to process the transaction, not that Reid had approved Stoney’s reimbursement.
The following Monday, the procurement staffer requested additional documentation from the mayor’s office.
“Could you also provide a copy of the check or proof that Mayor Stoney did reimburse the city?”
Harrison replied via email, saying the hotel had “kept [Stoney’s] P-card on file and accidentally paid his personal hotel expenses on the city card … I will send you a copy of the check and deposit slip once I get it on Friday.”
Stoney submitted the reimbursement check for $1,031 two days later.
"“Personal purchases of any kind are never permissible even if the cardholder intends to reimburse the [city of Richmond] immediately,” the city policy states." So why wasn't Stoney's card taken away from him like the city employee who charged $80.00 in gift cards for a city function?
