For the 2020 RTD Person of the Year program, we again want your help to spotlight individuals whose service and achievements have strengthened the Richmond region.
Go to Richmond.com/nominate to recommend people who — whether in this extraordinary year or over many years — have helped lead our community forward. We’ll consider your nominations, and the December issue of the RTD’s Discover Richmond magazine will feature the 2020 honorees.
Now in its sixth cycle, RTD Person of the Year is the community’s leading civic recognition program. Countless people — in business, nonprofits, education, health care, the arts and more — have led the resurgence of the Richmond region in the 21st century. And this year’s pandemic has revealed stories of amazing strength.
So ask yourself: Who has made us — or inspires us to be — a better community?
We look forward to your nominations. (For questions only, email discover@timesdispatch.com or call (804) 649-6129.)
