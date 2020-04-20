Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the creation of a work group that will focus on improving COVID-19 testing in Virginia, after a week that saw testing for the virus decline in the state.
Northam said that boosting testing in the state is part of "any plan to ease restrictions on businesses and address the pandemic," but as of Monday, state officials did not yet have a grasp on the state’s testing capacity and had not set an overall testing goal.
"Testing is the key to those next steps," Northam said.
Northam said the newly-created work group would focus on expanding testing in the state, including the number of sites doing tests and the population eligible for testing, and would troubleshoot hurdles to more testing.
Fewer tests might also explain why for the third straight day, state health officials reported a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the statewide death toll increased on Monday from 277 to 300.
Numbers released Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health show 453 new coronavirus cases reported in the prior 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 8,990. The number of new cases is down from the 484 new cases reported on Sunday, the 562 new cases reported Saturday and the 602 new cases from Friday.
While this may appear to show a slowing trend, Northam said: "We have more cases than we have had as the baseline, so that curve is still going up ... so yes, it's maybe, as it's getting closer to the peak it's starting to flatten a little bit, but it hasn't made that plateau and started to come down."
The governor said the state would follow the federal guidelines showing a 14-day trend of declining cases before easing any restrictions on businesses or social distancing that he imposed in a series of executive orders to fight the spread of the virus.
In the Richmond area, there are 1,256 cases: 598 in Henrico County, 331 in Chesterfield County, 236 in Richmond and 91 in Hanover County.
Free COVID-19 testing is being offered this week to residents in the Woodman West and Henrico Arms neighborhoods by the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts. Those who live in or near these neighborhoods and are experiencing respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath and cough or a fever, should call the Health District hotline at (804) 205-3501 for information about testing opportunities.
Other free COVID-19 tests are also available to those without insurance, or whose insurance does not cover COVID-19. Call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays to learn more about testing options.
On Sunday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 last week compared to the week prior, according to an analysis by The Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health. Last week, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.
The bulk of testing in Virginia — about three-fourths of all tests — are performed by commercial labs that accept samples from a broad swath of institutions, including some hospitals, outpatient healthcare facilities, nursing homes and more.
A number of commercial labs, both large and small, reached by The Times-Dispatch last week said the demand for their tests had dipped, and remained below their capacity.
State officials couldn’t pinpoint a specific reason for the lag of testing in the state.
The state health secretary, Dr. Dan Carey, said that with increased testing capacity, there was a need for more coordination between testing supply chains, labs, entities that can collect samples and everyday people seeking tests.
“We need that added coordination,” Carey said.
State health officials also said guidance that sought to prioritize the sickest patients was updated to include more people, which they hope will lead to more testing.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver on Monday issued a letter to the state’s physicians encouraging doctors to request tests for patients suspected to have COVID-19, instead of relying on clinical diagnoses.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch last week, Oliver said he suspected many physicians were relying on clinical diagnoses for suspected cases in the face of testing delays and perceived testing shortages.
Northam also said Monday that the state’s testing challenges have been exacerbated by "limited national guidance," which left the state competing against other states, commercial labs and hospitals for testing supplies.
The new testing work group will be led by Dr. Karen Remley, a physician who formerly served as the state’s health commissioner during the administration of former Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican. Remley left that post citing differences with the administration over the rollout of abortion clinic regulations.
Asked in an interview about lags in testing in Virginia, Remley said she thought the state had done a good job “keeping people alive … testing the people we need to test.”
“We now have built enough capacity that can go beyond that,” she said, adding that her job will be to “help facilitate” the different entities that can perform tests, offer tests and need tests.
“Some places might have the eggs but not the butter; the flour but not the salt. We need to make sure we have a flow, so that everyone has what they need. And that we understand where testing is really important and needed.”
The work group will include representatives from private hospitals, state university hospitals, large commercial labs, the Medical Society of Virginia, free and charitable clinics and others.
Hospitals well equipped, as number of hospitalizations for COVID downturns slightly
Hospitals throughout the state report having thousands of available beds and ventilators to treat patients as the number of people hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has taken a slight downturn. Data from the Virginia Department of Health suggest that Northern Virginia hospitals have been hit hardest in the state – apart from the nursing home in Henrico County that has become one of the deadliest outbreaks in the country.
More than 42% of the 1,500 cumulative hospitalizations reported by VDH on Monday were in Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun counties – with Fairfax alone making up 24% of all hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,925.
Data reported by VDH have a significant lag, and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,296 people were currently hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Monday. It also reported that a total of 1,324 patients had been discharged from hospitals.
Of those hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Virginia on Monday, about 30% required intensive care, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s daily COVID-19 dashboard.
Currently, there are nearly 6,000 beds and 2,300 ventilators available. This information is statewide and is not broken down by hospital or region.
Most hospitals have increased their capacity to deal with COVID-19 by cancelling non-urgent procedures and building out additional beds to treat patients.
There are confirmed cases in 126 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these seven localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
While Northern Virginia has seen the brunt of hospitalizations, Henrico County has shouldered the highest death toll in the state, with 72 people reportedly killed by COVID-19 as of Monday. A majority of these deaths occurred at one nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where 49 people had died as of Monday. Long-term care facilities accounted for 77 of the 139 COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the state reported by VDH as of Monday.
Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at the Publix grocery store at the Colonial Square Shopping Center on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Monday.
Publix did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.
At least six Richmond-area grocery workers now have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month, including an employee at the Publix store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond.
An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico and workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — have tested positive for COVID-19, the chains have said.
The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
