Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, issuing a rebuke to Confederate glorification.
“When it’s the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message. This is what we value the most. That’s just not true anymore,” Northam said Thursday. “In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history, one that claims the Civil War was about state’s rights ….
“No one believes that any longer.”
Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.
On Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of four of the city’s Confederate statues that also sit on Monument Avenue.
“It’s time. It’s time to put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous calls. It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality … with symbols that summon the best in all of us,” Stoney said.
The call for the removals comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.
In past days, the statue was heavily tagged with graffiti by protesters, who also set fire to the nearby headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Removal of the state-controlled statue, which is the only one on Monument Avenue controlled by the state, has weighed on Northam since the start of his administration. In the aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, during his campaign for governor, Northam said Confederate statues “should be taken down and moved into museums.”
Northam had so far declined to make a decision on the statue, but signed legislation allowing for localities to decide the fate of Confederate memorials owned by their localities.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.) PHOTOS: Richmond's Monument Avenue during the recent Black Lives Matter protests
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters at the Lee statue dropped to one knee and raised their fists Wednesday.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/Times-Dispatch
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gathered around the state-owned Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam will order the removal of the statue from its pedestal.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200604_MET_PROTEST_DH04
Protesters gather at the foot of the Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
20200604_MET_PROTEST_DH02
A protester hold a sign while standing on the base of the Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
20200604_MET_PROTEST_DH03
Protesters hold a signs while walking away from the Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
20200604_MET_PROTEST_DH01
Two protesters cheer the speakers while sitting atop their van on Monument Ave. in Richmnond on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB12
The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB11
A sign stuck in the ground near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB10
A sign in the yard of a home near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB08
Protesters near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB09
A sign beside one of the protesters surround the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB07
One of the protesters surrounding the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB06
Protesters surround the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB04
Protesters surround the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
20200604_MET_PROTEST_BB03
Protesters surround the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters march from Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters march from Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
A protester holds a sign at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters at Lee Monument
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20200603_MET_AFTERNOONPROTEST_AWE15
Protesters walk around the Stuart Statue on Monument Avenue during an afternoon march Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200603_MET_AFTERNOONPROTEST_AWE07
BLM for Black Lives Materr covers Lee's name on the Lee Statue on Monument Avenue Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200603_MET_AFTERNOONPROTEST_AWE06
After seeing protesters defacing the Stuart monument last night, Paurone Wheeler walked around the Lee Statue showing his support for the statues on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He believes the statues should remain and provide revenue for the city from tourism dollars. He carried his sign and walked around the statue grounds while protesters gathered.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200603_MET_PROTEST_JM06
Mayor Levar Stoney spoke to protesters Tuesday at the Robert E. Lee monument. tthe group gathered at the Lee Monument Tuesday.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200603_MET_PROTEST_JM12
The protest group gathered at the Lee Monument on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200603_MET_PROTEST_JM05
Mayor Levar Stoney speaks to Mya Mombrun as the group gathered at the Lee Monument on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200603_MET_PROTEST_AWE04
Protesters at Lee monument on Monument Avenue, Tuesday 6/2/2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW
Protesters at the Robert E. Lee statue kneeled Monday prior to police using tear gas to disperse the crowd.
James H. Wallace/Times-Dispatch
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW32
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters march on Monument Avenue.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW31
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters lock arms as they march on Monument Avenue.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW30
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Tear gas is used to disperse protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW28
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW25
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters at the JEB Stuart monument.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW23
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters at the JEB Stuart monument.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW22
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters at the JEB Stuart monument.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW29
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond on Monday, June 1, 2020, to protest police treatment of African Americans. Protesters throw back tear gas canisters fired by police to disperse a crowd protesting at the Robert E. Lee monument shortly after 7:30 p.m.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB21
A line of police cars arrived at the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue on Monday just before tear gas was used to disperse the crowd ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB18
Two people with long guns (not police) stand on the side of the Lee Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA, during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020..
BOB BROWN
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB11
Protesters gather at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA, Monday, June 1, 2020..
BOB BROWN
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB17
A state police tactical vehicle was surrounded by a cloud of tear gas at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Monday.
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB13
Protesters gather at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA, Monday, June 1, 2020..
BOB BROWN
20200602_MET_PROTEST_BB10
Protesters gather at the Lee Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA, Monday, June 1, 2020..
BOB BROWN
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB12
On-lookers survey the grafitti-covered base of the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.
BOB BROWN
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB11
Chalk markings on the sidewalk mirrored graffiti on the base of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue on Sunday. Protesters the night before had defaced this and other statues on the historic thoroughfare.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB01
Two cyclists pause to look at the grafitti-covered base of the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.
BOB BROWN
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB02
Grafitti covers the base of the J.E.B. Stuart monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the street.
BOB BROWN
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB03
A cyclist pauses in front of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.
BOB BROWN
20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB_04
People stop to read a graffiti laden Lee Monument on Sunday, May 31, 2020
BOB BROWN
The sooner the better. This is what decisive fact-based leadership looks like.
It seems that once the date is set these things can typically be brought down over a single night.
just blow it up and leave a big old ugly hole there and it will be a testament to the downfall of this once proud state, Baltimore watch out we're going to one up you in corruption and poverty. BLM
I’m sure Richmond can find the funds to pay for the removal of all the Confederate statues.
Once General Lee and Traveler have been sent to "Greener Pastures" perhaps Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue can take it's place (or trade places). If the state pays for it, I'm sure the VMFA could use the funds.
I hope we see a giant statue of Patrick Henry thundering:
"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!
I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"
Though Henry was a slaveholder, he also worked to ban the importation of slaves to Virginia and the country. He hoped that it would die its own death.
Let the River City also become the Liberty City.
I prefer Grant with his words from Shiloh..."Lick 'em tomorrow, though."
Good Job Governor Northam....It's beyond time to remove these symbols of hate..
Yet they will vote for a presidential candidate who was good friends with Jesse Helms and a strong supporter of segregation... And had no problems voting for a 55 year old highly affluent rich white man who raped and impregnated a 17 year old intern.
Looks like you are going down real hard come November Michael Tyler.
"With all deliberate speed." I wonder where we heard that before?
I'm interested in where the statue (remembering that the pedestal is PART of the statue) will go, how much it will cost, and who will pay for it
Whatever it costs it is well worth it... that’s what states across the country have decided.
“ Confederate monuments coming down around South amid protests
Confederate monuments are once again coming down in the South
A wave of Confederate memorial removals that began after a white supremacist killed nine black people at a Bible study in a church in South Carolina in 2015 is again rolling, with more relics of the Old South being removed from public view after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.”
