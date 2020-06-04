20200605_MET_NORTHAM_DH01

Governor Ralph Northam (center) receives applause from Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, (left) a descendent of Robert E. Lee, and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, (right) in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, June 4, 2020,

 Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, issuing a rebuke to Confederate glorification.

“When it’s the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message. This is what we value the most. That’s just not true anymore,” Northam said Thursday. “In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history, one that claims the Civil War was about state’s rights ….

“No one believes that any longer.”

Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.

On Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of four of the city’s Confederate statues that also sit on Monument Avenue.

“It’s time. It’s time to put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous calls. It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality … with symbols that summon the best in all of us,” Stoney said.

The call for the removals comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.

In past days, the statue was heavily tagged with graffiti by protesters, who also set fire to the nearby headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Removal of the state-controlled statue, which is the only one on Monument Avenue controlled by the state, has weighed on Northam since the start of his administration. In the aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, during his campaign for governor, Northam said Confederate statues “should be taken down and moved into museums.”

Northam had so far declined to make a decision on the statue, but signed legislation allowing for localities to decide the fate of Confederate memorials owned by their localities.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

