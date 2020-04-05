The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 2,637 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 51 have died.
That's an increase of 230 cases from the 2,407 infections reported Saturday morning.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased more than 10 percent from Saturday to Sunday, to 431, but deaths attributed to the disease dropped to 51, from 52. VDH said that 23,671 have been tested for the virus in Virginia.
More than 1.2 million people worldwide are infected and more than 65,700 had died from the disease by Sunday morning, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University.
The tally of infections includes more than 312,250 people in the United States.
Health officials have cautioned that confirmed case counts do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the disease; not everyone who is infected is tested.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said the state plans to have field hospitals established in the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads Convention Center to bring more than 1,800 hospital beds online as COVID-19 infections peak.
Hospitals across the state have been working for weeks to add capacity in their existing facilities as Virginia barrels toward May 20, when the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the state will hit its peak.
State health officials also are considering University of Pennsylvania projections as the University of Virginia continues to work on producing a more Virginia-specific model.
There are 413 confirmed cases in the Richmond area: 194 in Henrico, 108 in Chesterfield, 99 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover. Fairfax County is reporting the most cases with 426.
Daily counts released by VDH may lag behind individual locality or local health district numbers.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
'Setting up field hospitals' Many or most of the hospitals in Va. do not have virus inpatients.
Northam has abused his power in creating a police state, denying all liberty, for a virus which is far from sickening 1/10th of 1% of Va.
Exactly what makes him think the people are not capable of dealing with this which appears to do little more damage than the flu virus which killed 60,000 in the US.
This will be the greatest blunder, power grab, the country has ever seen.
There is no police state, there is no denying of liberty, there are just idiots like you who compare the coronavirus deaths to highway fatalities and say that you believe the majority of Virginians would favor no restrictions and letting nature take its course.
You have a perfect right to free speech. And in so doing, you have a perfect right to make an uncaring fool of yourself, which you do with every comment.
