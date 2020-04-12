After a steep jump of confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state health department reported a nearly 4% increase Sunday, to 5,274 confirmed cases.
Complications from the disease have killed at least 141 people in Virginia, the state reports, and 872 infected people have been hospitalized, an increase of 11 and 35, respectively, since Saturday. Nearly 40,000 people have been tested.
As of Sunday, 56 peopled had died of COVID-19 complications in the Central Virginia region, which the state health department says extends from Hanover County to the North Carolina line. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico reported 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced an administration task force that seeks to help nursing homes and long-term care facilities meet their staffing and personal protective equipment needs, among others.
On Saturday, the state reported its largest-one day increase of confirmed cases — 568 — bringing the total to 5,077.
Confirmed positive cases have doubled in the past week, from 2,637 last Sunday.
As of Sunday morning, seven hospitals in Virginia anticipate PPE shortages and two fear they'll be short of other supplies within 72 hours, according to a dashboard maintained by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The disease had claimed nearly 110,000 lives worldwide as of Sunday morning, according to data maintained by John Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The center had recorded a global total of nearly 1.8 million confirmed cases.
The number of positive cases and deaths likely is higher than reported, both in Virginia and around the world.
Virginia lags behind other states in testing capacity.
The Richmond area continues to see significant clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Henrico County has 379, the third-highest case load, behind Prince William and Fairfax; Chesterfield has 209; and Richmond has 154, according to the state health department.
Numbers reported by the VDH each morning are current as of 5 p.m. the previous day.
The state's demographic data for COVID-19 cases is incomplete. About 45 percent of positive cases do not report race.
Of the tests for which racial data is available, Black people account for 841 cases, and white people account for 1,528. 503 tests are in a category labeled "other."
Danny Avula, director of the state health departments' Richmond and Henrico districts, told the Times-Dispatch he plans to release a racial breakdown of the districts on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.