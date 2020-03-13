20180308_MET_BOYER_JB02

The radome at the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

 JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH

The National Weather Service has suspended in-person storm spotter training classes across central and eastern Virginia due to concerns over public gatherings amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and will offer the training virtually instead.

According to the NWS office in Wakefield, the affected SKYWARN sessions include:

• March 19 at 6 p.m. in Hanover.

• April 3 at 6 p.m. in Newport News.

• April 7 at 6 p.m. in Amelia County.

• April 7 at 6 p.m. in Chesapeake.

• April 9 at 6 p.m. at Warsaw, in Richmond County.

Those who wish to register for an online replacement class on those dates and times can visit:

https://www.weather.gov/akq/SKYWARN

“Obviously, our mission to protect life and property reminds us how important it is to keep the public safe, in this case by limiting large gatherings as much as possible during these times,” said Mike Montefusco, senior meteorologist and SKYWARN coordinator for NWS Wakefield.

The nationwide SKYWARN program trains the public and emergency workers how to properly identify and report dangerous weather conditions, including tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. Classes are often scheduled by the National Weather Service throughout the spring months, ahead of the peak of this region's severe weather season.

On March 30, the NWS will also offer free online training for members of the public interested in becoming an observer for the CoCoRaHS program (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network).

The NWS office serving northern Virginia has also postponed planned SKYWARN classes for that area through early April, according to their online calendar.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

