For Reggie Williams, every day is training day in raising his 14-year-old son, Isaiah, to be the man he wants him to be. So they weren't going to miss "Brotha to Brother," an event designed to help black youngsters grow and prosper.
"I'm raising him to have a polished self-image" modeled on hard work and integrity, Williams said. "To be part of the solution in this world, not part of the problem."
Saturday at the Richmond Public Library downtown, presenters urged the youths to speak their mind, launch businesses, create jobs, and safeguard their mental health. They provided the youngsters with adult role models such as educator Ronald Johnson Sr., who dropped out of school and later rose from homelessness to earn a G.E.D. and, eventually, a Ph.D.
"Any resources, any outlet that's going to help me in raising my child, I'm all for it," said Williams, a carpenter who lives in Chesterfield County.
"Brotha to Brother" was organized by Mike Jay, a Richmond-based comedian, who hopes to make the inaugural event a Black History Month staple.
Growing up in Petersburg, he said, "a lot of the kids thought our only way out, to be successful in this world, was dribbling a ball or rapping."
"They don't have to stay in that box," Jay said in a nod toward the youngsters in the room. "They can be whatever they want to be."
Jay said African American men need to take advantage of every opportunity, "because this world has a stigma against us and we need to change the narrative."
He told the boys in the room that they are the future. "Y'all are the stars for us. So we need to get our stars on track. So next thing, we'll have a next Kobe Bryant, we'll have a next Barack Obama, we'll have a next profound black leader among us. And we can say we met them right here, today."
"Also, with this being the first day of Black History [Month], it's very important to me that we get our black brothers together and learn how to communicate with each other, learn how to really get a sense of our mental health, to get through."
Presenter Vohn Lewis, a teacher who last June gave his shoes to a student whose own had fallen apart before the graduation ceremony at George Mason Elementary School, drove home that point in speaking about Bryant's death.
"It hurt me. But also too, it exposed me to the fact that as black men, as people period, we cannot be afraid to speak about things that hurt us," he said. "We cannot be afraid to express ourselves. Because bottling things in always hurts."
Rikye McKeever, a 4th grader at Ginter Park Elementary, had no problem finding his voice in walking to the front of the room and reciting the Langston Hughes poem, "I, Too," as his proud mother, Requel McKeever, recorded him on her phone.
"I brought my son because I'm a single mom myself, and he needs positive male role models," said McKeever, a teacher at Linwood Holton Elementary. "I want him to know his person, his presence, can make a difference among his peers and adults."
Toward the end of the event, Jay approached the seated boys and, one by one, asked them what they want to be when they grow up. The answers were timeless: football player, basketball player, policeman, artist, architect, doctor.
"So what do you need to do to be a doctor?" he asked the youth.
"Study and focus," the boy replied.
"I like that answer," Jay said.
"I didn't get asked that when I was a kid," Jay explained to the youths. "I felt like nobody really cared what my ultimate dream was....I don't want y'all to have that feeling."
"It's important for us, as adults, whether we're parents or not, as a community, to make sure we push y'all in the right direction, so y'all can be whatever y'all want to be."
What the world needs is more Reggie Williams, every day training and raising his 14-year-old son, to be the man he wants him to be. Too many absentee fathers, Period.
