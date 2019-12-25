One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting in Shockoe Bottom in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1800 block of E. Main St. around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. The police found four adult victims. The Richmond Ambulance Authority declared one person dead on the scene, transported another person to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and the third and fourth victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
