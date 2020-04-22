A few years ago, a nightmare startled Ken Peters awake.
A fast-moving box truck went by his house, and as it passed, a young African American boy, as if he had been abducted, popped up from the floorboard and said, ‘Help us, Mr. Peters.’ ”
“It was a very vivid dream,” Peters recalled recently. “I woke up shaken by it.”
And stirred to action.
Peters and his wife, Becky, were well-acquainted with the struggles of many of the children in their mostly African American neighborhood in South Richmond. They were aware of the poverty, the violence and the overall lack of opportunities. They had watched as kids who played basketball in their backyard with their own children had wound up hanging out in an open-air drug market around the corner.
For years, they had tried to be good neighbors and be active in the community — to fit in — but Ken’s dream that night spurred them to do something more.
The Peterses started “The Reading Club.” Every Wednesday night, they opened their home to children to read books and eat pizza. It started with just a few kids, and it seemed to go well, so they handed out flyers, and then word-of-mouth took over as friends brought friends and, at its apex, it came to this: 46 kids — some of whom lived nearby in public housing, some of whom were homeless at times — scattered throughout their Cape Cod-style home, reading with adult volunteers mostly from their church in every corner of the place.
“It was a little crazy,” Ken Peters said, smiling at the memory.
But the draw was more than the books and the pizza, he said. It was the camaraderie and the friendships and the way they were welcomed.
“I think there’s something about feeling safe and loved that’s attractive,” he said.
Eventually, the reading club was moved to one church and then another, but it’s still going strong and is as popular as ever almost seven years later, limited only by the number of adult volunteers he can find. Though fun and safe, it also is, as Peters is well aware, little more than a brief, happy diversion.
A year ago, having seen up-close how much more some of the children needed academically and having become knowledgeable about the correlation between the ability to read at grade level from an early age and poverty and the dropout rate, Peters launched another initiative: the “Neighborhood Literacy Center,” an after-school, three-afternoons-a-week program in which kids work one-on-one with volunteers to improve their reading and learning skills. As with the reading club, Peters or other volunteers provide transportation to make sure the kids can get there, often picking up the students at school.
(Because of the coronavirus, temporary changes have been made to keep both programs going, including delivering books, pizza and groceries to children in the reading club, and sending work for the kids in the literacy center to do at home a couple of times a week. When they do start meeting again, it will be in a new location, as the regular space at Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike is no longer available because the church had other tenants coming in. Peters said plans are in the works for finding a new meeting place.)
At the moment, the literacy center is serving only four children, but it is in some ways an experiment to determine if the concept works, and Peters says it does. He’s seen academic progress, including the success of one of the boys who was reading well below grade level when he started and recently won his class spelling bee. (“My heart just about jumped outside of my chest,” Peters said about hearing that news.) He wouldn’t mind having more children and volunteers in the program, but what he really wants is to serve as a model to be replicated in schools and communities around the city.
And he has the attention of at least one school that has come to know him through his involvement with two students and their family.
Anne Harris, a school counselor at Bellevue Elementary, first met Peters last year and said it didn’t take long for her to realize that what he is doing is special.
“After an initial conversation with him regarding the students’ progress, it was obvious that he truly cared about the welfare of not only the students attending Bellevue, but the entire extended family of the students,” Harris wrote in an email.
The reading club and literacy center both fall under the umbrella of The BridgeRVA, a church co-pastored by the Peterses — “more like a small group that meets in our home,” Ken says — that is part of the Vineyard Church USA movement and has a mission of building a multicultural community and becoming a bridge for racial reconciliation.
Their faith is how Ken and Becky Peters came to South Richmond in the first place.
***
In the 1990s, the couple were living in Hanover County with their five children. Becky had grown up in Hanover on a farm; Ken had moved there from Henrico County the year he entered seventh grade. “White flight,” he said.
“I was raised prejudice, like a lot of people my age,” said Ken, who is 61.
The notion of raising their children in an environment where schools featured Confederate mascots held less and less appeal as they — as Becky put it — “came to faith.”
However, their next step had been unclear until Becky attended an event in the early 1990s at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Richmond across from the Capitol. At St. Paul’s, she heard two ministers — one black, one white — speak of the need for racial reconciliation and for blacks and whites to live together.
“Something captured my heart; I actually cried when I heard that,” she recalled. “I went to Ken and said, ‘I think we’re supposed to move.’ We just kind of felt called.”
The couple had started a Vineyard church in the Museum District in 1995 while they were still living in Hanover, so they already had a connection to the city. But they felt called not to live in a majority-white or even a somewhat racially diverse neighborhood, but in a mostly black area where they would be the minority.
After some near-misses and what they believe was divine intervention, they settled in 1997 in a house south of Forest Hill Avenue in the Reedy Creek area that caught their attention when they went to look at another house. The house was boarded up — as others in the neighborhood were — and had been used, they discovered later, as a “crack house.” The porch screens were ripped out, the rain gutter was hanging to the ground and the yard was overgrown. Yet, it was a solid-looking brick house that spoke to them.
They arrived with no particular agenda other than to be good neighbors, part of which, they thought, included not building a fence around their yard and sending their kids to the neighborhood school, Patrick Henry Elementary. They hoped their presence and their everyday actions would promote racial reconciliation — they were one of the only white families on their street — but, Ken said, “We were really naïve.”
“What I learned was just how segregated our city was for the black community,” he said. “I guess the naivete was that I was living in my own little white world and recognizing they were living in their own world and how deeply entrenched it was and still is.”
Perhaps the one thing they did that more than anything else helped them fit in — even more than becoming active in the school PTA or making friends with neighbors — was to set up a basketball hoop in their backyard. It was a Christmas present for their boys, replacing the one they had at their Hanover home.
“As soon as it got warm, I cemented it in the ground,” Ken said, “and we immediately had a community center in the backyard. Kids would show up from everywhere.”
Rain or shine, Becky said, “for 10 or 12 years, we had kids in our backyard almost every single day. It was fun and frustrating all wrapped up in one. Never had any grass. Broken windows. You never knew what you’d come home to.
“But that’s how our heart got engaged with the kids.”
They got to know a lot of the kids and began to understand how difficult many of their lives were and how challenging a road they had to a successful future — or any future at all. The economic hardships, the educational disadvantages compared with other parts of the metro area. They’ve discovered how isolated many of the kids are from the rest of the world. Leaving the neighborhood is a foreign concept. One once asked Ken as they crossed the James River — little more than a mile from where the Peterses live — if it was “the ocean.”
And they learned how much violence colors their world.
From their home over the years, Ken and Becky often heard gunshots, more so in the early years than nowadays as their neighborhood has become more gentrified. Several years ago, they were sitting on their front porch one night and they heard a gunshot that sounded just a few blocks away. They learned the next day that one of the victims was a 15-year-old boy who used to come to their home.
They once asked a group of kids if any of them knew friends who had been shot and killed. Four raised their hand. Another girl said she also knew family members who had been killed. Becky asked, “How many?” “Five,” she said.
Becky paused. “You have to just stop and think about that for a minute.”
They have learned how experiencing violence and death so close to home affects children. They have seen it manifest in kids, who, triggered by a noise or who knows what, cower under tables, holding their hands over their ears, or spend hours hiding in closets, seeking a place of calm until they can face the world again.
It is unspeakably difficult for the kids, but it also is difficult for those who are trying to help them with their reading as they find themselves trying to solve problems that run much deeper.
Isn’t it overwhelming?
“It is overwhelming,” Becky said. “You’re like, ‘What good am I doing?’ ”
But then something good happens — a smile, a quiet moment of personal connection — and the desire to help is stronger than ever.
“It’s the whole starfish thing,” she said, referring to the story about a beach filled with thousands of stranded starfish and a young boy, against great odds, determinedly saving their lives, tossing them back in the ocean, one by one.
***
One day around 6:30 a.m. or so, not long after they had moved into the neighborhood, there was a knock at the door. When Becky opened the door, there was a 7-year-old boy standing on the stoop.
“Can you take me to school?” he asked.
It turned out to be Devin Burleigh, who lived a few houses down the street. He had become acquainted with Ken and Becky’s two older sons, who were about the same age, at school or throwing the football around in the yard or something. Burleigh, now 29, can’t remember exactly how he met them — he does recall “it looked out of place” for a white family to live in the neighborhood — but for some reason he was drawn to their house when he was scared that morning. His mother worked two jobs and had to leave home at 6 a.m., and his older brothers attended another school and were already gone.
“To this day, I still don’t understand why,” Burleigh said, about knocking on the door that morning.
Becky invited him in, and Burleigh climbed on to the sofa and went to sleep. They fed him breakfast and took him to school. This was the beginning of a trend. He returned the next morning and the next.
“It never stopped,” he said. “Next thing you know, I’ve got a bed in the house.” He started sleeping over on weekends, then the other days of the week.
He said they became his family. They came to his football games and graduations. They also kept taking him to school, even when he and the Peterses’ sons stopped going to the same school.
He refers to Ken as “Pops” and Becky as “Mom.”
“They’re good people, definitely good people,” Burleigh said from Seattle, where he works as a cable television repair engineer. “Solid people who taught me a lot and helped me grow through a lot. Always nice and always honest and always treated me like I was one of their own.”
He said Becky worked with him on his reading, and helped him get his grades up. He attended college for a few years and played football until an injury ended his playing days and job opportunities presented themselves. He’s proud to say he believes the present-day reading club started with him.
“We’ve always had kids coming around,” Ken said. “But it wasn’t until I had that dream I shared with you that we did something formal, that we felt we were supposed to do something.”
***
Ken Peters feels so strongly about the work he’s doing in the community that he left his full-time job as a mobile X-ray technologist in early 2019 and started raising money to support his efforts, speaking to church and civic groups, as well as individuals, piecing together funding for the programs. He still works occasional Saturdays doing X-rays, while Becky, 60, has continued her career as a real estate agent.
Parents whose children are involved in the programs are grateful for what the Peterses are doing. Wayne Artis said his 7-year-old daughter, Audiya, needed the extra academic attention and that the literacy center has helped her make progress in the classroom and has put her in a position to “springboard from there and do well.”
Ann Spencer was trick-or-treating more than six years ago with her granddaughters, Tyonna and Gabrielle, when they stopped at the home of Ken and Becky Peters, who were handing out not only candy but also flyers about a reading club they were starting. Her granddaughters attended the meeting the following week, and they’ve been regulars ever since.
“It has helped them tremendously,” said Spencer of her granddaughters who are in the seventh grade and who also have attended weeklong summer camps arranged by the Peterses. “They have improved a lot in their work. They love to go there to read, and they love the activities that go on there.”
Of the Peterses, Spencer said, “They are just wonderful … kindhearted people. They truly love the children, and they like to help them, and I think that’s what keeps the girls going back. I’m just happy to have them in my granddaughters’ lives and in my life for that matter.”
The Peterses have connected with a cadre of like-minded volunteers — some through their church, others by word-of-mouth through the community— who have been faithful in their devotion to the cause.
Amy Rohrer, who is a neighbor of the Peterses, was looking for volunteer hours as a graduate student in early childhood special education at Virginia Commonwealth University when she learned of the reading club. She offered to help and didn’t stop.
Now in her sixth year of volunteering, Rohrer said Ken and Becky have helped her learn about how trauma takes a toll on children and how they can best connect with children who have grown up with distressing experiences.
“You recognize the child’s emotions and let them know you are there to keep them safe,” she said. “The relationship is built on trust, and that child may be depending on you.”
The reading club can be a “sensory overload at times,” she said, as children sometimes act out, but she dare not stop because she believes the children — including one in particular — are counting on her.
“When I show up for reading group, I can see her eyes peering around the corner to see if I’m coming,” she said of a 10-year-old child, who was 4 when they began working together. “The thought of her disappointed eyes is what keeps me coming back.”
Biff Wittkamp began volunteering about five years ago, attracted by the Peterses’ “humility and passion to change the lives of at-risk children in the city.” In his years of mentoring, he has gotten to know the children and the poverty and disarray they must endure. He said the experience “deepened my belief that what we were doing would make a difference in their lives.”
Travius Yancey, a staff accountant, said the “safe haven” the Peterses provided the children with the reading club and the experience of volunteering made him realize “the needs of my fellow African Americans in the Richmond community” and inspired him and a few friends to start their own mentoring program for young black males.
Ann Carr-Beyersdorff, a retired teacher, is all in. She started off with the reading club and now also volunteers at the literacy center. She also attends school meetings on behalf of the children, and drives parents to stores and to doctors’ appointments.
Carr-Beyersdroff, 73, said she believes “this is what God’s been preparing me to do for my whole life.”
“It’s keeping me alive, seriously,” she said. “People will say, ‘Oh, we admire you for what you do,’ and my response is, ‘It’s really too much work to stay alive and keep busy and not go crazy from boredom if I’m not serving.’”
As her volunteering has a broader effect than might seem obvious, so, too, do the literacy efforts, she said.
“The overarching goal,” she said, “is the reading, but an equally important goal is just to sit there with them and be there and love them and hope that it’s making a difference.”
