Seems like we could all use a little diversion from the pandemic right about now.
Who’s ready for a happy cat story?
Allow me to introduce you to Oreo.
Oreo is the happy cat.
But it wasn’t always so. Oreo disappeared from his home nine years ago, and somehow, some way, despite being blind and hard of hearing and having withered to little more than skin and bones, he was recently reunited with his humans. And now he’s sleeping on a couch, with pillows, and has plenty to eat. Life is good, as it should be, for Oreo.
“I’m never letting him out of my sight again,” says Rena Kushma.
Here’s how — taking into account there are long, unknown gaps in Oreo’s story — this all came to be.
Oreo, a black-and-white cat with distinctive markings, wandered into Rena and Paul Kushma’s lives in 2007, which was not all that unusual because cats in need sometimes find their way to Rena’s home in Powhatan County.
“I’m not a crazy cat lady or anything like that,” she said with a laugh, though she does care for a few special-needs cats.
She has a diabetic cat and another recuperating from cancer surgery. Back in the day, Oreo, who wasn’t blind then, turned out to have asthma, which Kushma helped manage with medication. A veterinarian told her then that Oreo was probably about 3 years old.
Oreo was an outdoor cat — Kushma is not altogether sure where Oreo came from; a neighbor told her the cat had raced out of a house for sale in their spread-out neighborhood of homes on multiacre lots when a real estate agent unlocked the door, but that part was never confirmed — and things went along quite well for a long while. Oreo never missed a meal, generally stayed in their yard and always hung around.
Then in December 2011, he disappeared.
The Kushmas printed flyers bearing Oreo’s picture and a description: a neutered male, wearing a collar and “loves people.”
She hand-lettered an afterthought: “We miss him dearly.”
But he never turned up, and the years went past.
On the last Sunday of March, the Kushmas were grilling outside, and they got to talking about Oreo. They mused about how beautiful he was and wondered what happened to him.
Rena told me it was “the oddest thing” that they were thinking about Oreo because the next day she was poking around the internet, looking at Powhatan Animal Control’s Facebook page, as she does from time to time, being a cat-rescuer and all, and there, right there on her computer screen, was the picture of a cat — white with black markings and a black tail — that for all the world looked like Oreo.
“Very sweet boy and needs a home that will keep up with his care,” said the Powhatan shelter’s Facebook post from a week earlier. “He does have some health issues. [He] just needs a home that will love him!”
The shelter, which said a citizen found the cat and brought him in because he was sick and needed medical attention, arranged for care from a veterinarian and estimated the cat to be about 10 years old.
Rena quickly typed a comment:
“He looks identical to my cat Oreo who is missing. Where and how did you find him? He also has health issues.”
By the time the Kushmas became involved, the cat had been transferred into the care of Richmond Animal League, which had been reaching out to animal control partners in the area to find out what their needs are and how RAL might be able to help. RAL is the area’s oldest nonprofit “no-kill” organization committed to reducing the homeless pet population in the Richmond area. It provides temporary housing, medical treatment, sterilization and quality care for hundreds of animals awaiting adoption each year.
Powhatan Animal Control asked if RAL could take the older cat — then known as O’Malley — who was “blind, deaf, asthmatic and a bit on the skinny side.”
RAL posted on its Facebook page how it believed the cat, based on his condition, had been “on his own for quite a while.”
“Despite his health issues, though, he was such a sweetheart and he clearly learned to navigate the world without two of his major senses,” according to the RAL post. “He wasn’t scared to walk around not knowing where he was going. Smells (and yummy ones at that) were comforting and would help him navigate to where he wanted to go.”
Food and tender loving care seemed to bring the cat back. He was putting on weight and placed in a foster home.
The Kushmas got in touch with RAL, told them about Oreo and sent the “missing” flyers and photos from 2011.
“The markings, coloring, and everything really were identical,” RAL wrote on its Facebook page. “We were amazed! After nine years of being apart, they had finally found their missing Oreo.”
Lauren Decker, RAL’s development coordinator, described it as “an incredible reunion.”
“There are people who are out there who have currently lost their pets, and we hope the story reminds them to never give up or lose hope,” Decker said.
So now, Oreo is home again, living a life of leisure as an indoor cat. He’s blind now, which is, of course, a shame and also makes his circumstances different from when he was there last. He still has asthma and has developed a thyroid condition, which requires daily medication. Rena doesn’t think he’s completely deaf, though.
“He can hear because when I say, ‘Watch out!’ he’ll stop and know he’s getting ready to hit something,” she said.
The Kushmas have wrapped socks around legs of furniture, so any collisions are softened. He has a plush cat bed, but he seems to prefer the couch.
Oreo occasionally bumps into walls, but he seems pretty fearless, which is what you would expect of a cat who fended for itself in the wild for who knows how long without a full complement of senses.
“He can go up and down the stairs on his own,” she said of the cat she figures is probably around 16 years old when you add together the various chapters of his life. “He goes up really fast and down really slow. He’s very smart.
“I feel like he’s a true example of a cat who has nine lives for him to still be here. I just hope he saved enough for us.”
Such a heartwarming story. This cat has definitely used most of his nine lives. What a miracle that he was reunited with his owners. I'm so glad he is back with his family.
Yay!
That is amazing! What a very neat story about a tough little kitty. I hope he enjoys the rest of his days filled with love, comfort and a lot of long naps.
