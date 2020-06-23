A peaceful encampment of roughly 60 demonstrators outside of Richmond City Hall turned violent overnight Monday after the Richmond Police Department declared the assembly unlawful.
At 12:42 A.M. Tuesday morning, Richmond police tweeted that the unlawful assembly was declared due to "conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure."
Virginia State Police moved in on the encampment — dubbed "Reclamation Square" by demonstrators — shortly before the announcement, according to a reporter from The Commonwealth Times. There, officers reportedly deployed various chemical irritants, flash bangs and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, who had begun their sit-in seven hours prior.
I grant permission to use pic.twitter.com/7xoOayRm3C— Not the Real Levar Stoney (@NotLevar) June 23, 2020
The deployment can be viewed in multiple videos shared on social media; in one video, a female demonstrator who appeared to be attempting to shield herself with an umbrella appeared to be tackled by a police officer.
The poor woman with the umbrella at the beginning. Why? pic.twitter.com/LIr2LohDK0— Not the Real Levar Stoney (@NotLevar) June 23, 2020
As of Tuesday afternoon, Richmond police had not responded to multiple requests for more information.
In a statement, Virginia State Police said: "The Virginia State Police was again present overnight in a support capacity of Richmond Police. For tactical and officer safety purposes, we do not discuss operational issues."
The night has started peaceful with most of the attention on the city’s Robert E. Lee monument, where another group of protesters gathered as they have for weeks around the city’s Robert E. Lee monument, which has become a makeshift gathering place for protesters in Richmond.
State and city officials on Monday afternoon issued an order banning gatherings on the grounds from sunset to sunrise, citing safety.
Protesters defied that order. Law enforcement officials had begun to surround the area just after sundown, but did not move to remove the crowd of more than 150 people. The crowd at the Lee monument thinned out by 11 p.m. Monday night, as there were less than two dozen people at the statue when a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter drove by.
The Lee statue has served as the epicenter of the city’s activism this month, drawing hundreds on a near-daily basis.
Protesters have gathered there. Block parties with music and food have been held. People from across the state have gone to observe the statue and its graffiti. A sign unofficially renamed the location as “Marcus-David Peters Circle” after the high school teacher killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
Earlier in the evening at City Hall, just before 7 p.m., eight tents had been set up on East Marshall between North Ninth and North 10th streets. Bikes and cars encircled the gathering. More tents had emerged before midnight, and at the encampment, 14 advocacy groups sought to cement the demands of demonstrators.
In a letter shared on social media, a group representing more than a dozen separate community organizations issued a “solidarity statement from the Richmond Uprising” and, in it, seven clear demands.
The demands included reopening the Marcus-David Peters case; defunding the Richmond Police Department; dropping charges against arrested protesters; removing Confederate monuments; establishing a civilian review board with subpoena power to investigate police misconduct; and releasing the names of Richmond police officers under investigation for excessive use of force.
On social media, the groups indicated that they planned to remain at "Reclamation Square" until their demands were met. By Tuesday afternoon, the scene at City Hall was quiet and demonstrators were not visibly present.
At the Lee monument, Virginia State Police posted signs around the statue listing the "rules and regulations" for the assemblies there. The Virginia Department of General Services said Tuesday morning that it secured the concrete barriers it erected around the statue.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the Lee statue, which is state-owned, taken down June 4 after mass calls from demonstrators to rid Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, of its Confederate symbols.
The Richmond City Council has said it will take down the four statues on city property once a new state law takes effect.
Northam’s decision led to three lawsuits being filed objecting to the monument’s removal. A complaint filed by a descendant of the people who signed the land over to the state argues that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
A Richmond judge issued a 10-day injunction barring the statue’s removal on June 8 and extended that injunction last week. Another hearing is scheduled for July 23.
Even with the removal plans put on pause, the statue has continued to serve as the hub for protests.
The scene has been peaceful at the monument, with pictures being taken on its pedestal, a basketball hoop set up for pickup games, and protesters installing a wheelchair-accessible ramp over the weekend. The state put up temporary concrete barriers last week as well, saying they would protect protesters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.