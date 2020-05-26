With the Richmond City Council’s blessing, a nearly century-old portion of a Church Hill school will be razed.
On a 6-3 vote, the council on Tuesday overrode a decision by its own Commission of Architectural Review, clearing the way for the demolition of a portion of George Mason Elementary School, long considered the most dilapidated in Richmond Public Schools' portfolio.
The structure dates to 1922. It stands where RPS officials envision recreation space for students at a new elementary school scheduled to open this fall on the site.
“There has been an agreement to memorialize the part of the site that is historic,” said Cynthia Newbille, the council’s president who represents the area. She and five of her colleagues supported demolishing the building.
Bricks from the structure will be used to erect an archway outside of the new school, which will also incorporate the cornerstone from the 1922 structure. Two other cornerstones, from 1936 and 1952 additions to the school, will be included in two columns. Two plaques will also mark the original site of the school on the 800 block of North 28th Street.
Newbille said $75,000 had been earmarked for the plan.
The compromise the council backed Tuesday is similar to a proposal the Commission of Architectural Review rejected last November. The preservation panel told schools officials at the time they had to preserve the 1922 building, to the chagrin of Superintendent Jason Kamras and some advocates.
Kamras said the panel put “bricks over children” with the decision, as well as an earlier delay that prevented the school system from demolishing the structure. The panel said RPS officials had not demonstrated an adequate effort to repurpose the building.
Schools leaders told the panel they didn’t have money to save the building, nor the authority to sell it to someone who could. Preserving it would dash plans for tennis and basketball courts, a field and play areas, officials said at the time. RPS ultimately appealed the decision to the council.
Kamras said the council vote would ensure students at the school have access to “the full suite of athletic amenities that the original plan called for.”
Opponents of the decision on the council said city staff and schools officials should have planned better to avoid the situation.
Voting against the override were Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, 2nd District; Kristen Larson, 4th District; and Reva Trammell, 8th District.
The override sent a bad message, Larson said.
“We ask our residents to preserve historic buildings but we’re not preserving our own historic buildings,” Larson said.
No residents addressed the council about the structure or plans for commemorating it before the vote.
The new school, renamed Henry L. Marsh III Elementary after the city’s first Black mayor, is slated to open this fall.
In other business Tuesday, the council delayed a decision on new rules governing short-term rentals until at least next month.
At the request of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration, the council also delayed voting on whether to declare surplus city-owned properties tied to the failed Navy Hill plan.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 8.
