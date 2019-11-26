A Richmond preservation panel granted Richmond Public Schools permission to demolish most of George Mason Elementary School on Tuesday, with one caveat:
The school system must preserve the oldest remaining section of the Church Hill school, dating to 1922, and its façade. If RPS wants to demolish that part, it must seek the panel’s permission again.
Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review handed down the decision against the advice of the city’s planning staff, which wanted to defer a decision on the matter, and the school system, which wanted to demolish the whole structure, long considered the most rundown school in Richmond.
The commission members wanted the oldest remaining portion of the building preserved, or sufficient evidence the school system had explored “feasible alternatives” to do so but couldn’t. They were dissatisfied with a compromise RPS proposed that would have used bricks from the oldest portion of the building in columns on the new school site.
Schools leaders said they didn’t have money to preserve the building, nor the authority to sell it to someone who could. The commission’s reluctance to grant its approval, they said, jeopardized plans for tennis and basketball courts, a field and play areas envisioned under the current proposal for the site. The new school structure is already under construction behind the existing building and will not be affected by the commission’s decision.
“I don’t agree with the recommendation that RPS use its limited resources to study a building that we ultimately want to have removed for a play space for kids and the community,” said Darin Simmons, RPS’ chief operating officer.
The commission’s chairman, James Klaus, voiced frustration with the way the school system handled the situation.
“I think we are sensitive to Richmond Public Schools’ plight and money issues, and I don’t think anyone here is against giving children the best opportunities possible,” he said.
Klaus was among a bloc of commission members who wanted to deny the demolition request outright, a step that would have allowed RPS to appeal the decision to the City Council for a final verdict.
Others on the commission ultimately overruled them. Relinquishing the final say to the council, they reasoned, would effectively dash the possibility that any portion of the school would be preserved.
The school, located at 813 N. 28th St., once consisted of five separate building projects. The oldest remaining portion dates to 1922 and houses 10 classrooms, an electrical room and a boiler room, among other things.
In August, the Richmond School Board endorsed a resolution to demolish the school, one of three buildings RPS is rebuilding and hopes to open at the start of next school year.
The commission has granted prior approvals pertaining to the new school’s construction. Its members were irked that RPS was not more proactive regarding preservation plans.
“The reason we’re here now at the eleventh hour is because the school system did not make timely applications despite being warned a year ago that they had to apply for the demolition permit,” said Sanford Bond, one of the commission’s members.
Because George Mason stands in a historic district, RPS needed the council-appointed commission’s approval to demolish the school. In September, the panel withheld its permission from RPS by delaying a vote on the matter.
“The demolition of the entire school complex will remove a physical reminder of the historical development of the area and the public school system,” a staff report on the matter stated. The report acknowledged “extensive asbestos and lead paint remediation would be necessary” to rehabilitate the building, which would also need heating, electric and plumbing upgrades.
The decision in September left Superintendent Jason Kamras steamed.
“They choose bricks over children,” he said after the delay.
On Tuesday, Kamras implored the commission to weigh the value of preserving the building against what he said was the benefit to students and the neighborhood of renewing its site as a publicly accessible park.
“Use your judgment as human beings to weigh the competing interests.”
