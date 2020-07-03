Petersburg High School students will soon have the opportunity to receive immunizations, prescription scripts and physical exams all within the walls of their high school.
Whether or not students will be back in school come September, the new Crimson Clinic, a primary and behavioral health clinic, will be waiting for them. Years in the making, the hope for the clinic is to keep students in school and to lower the chronic absenteeism rate.
“Attendance rates are not where they should be, for many reasons. The school district saw this as an opportunity to help with attendance,” said Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin.
In the 2018-2019 school year, a quarter of the districts nearly 4,200 were chronically absent, missing at least 18 days or 10% of the year.
Having the in-house center will help both students and parents, allowing for children to seek medical care in school without needing a parent or guardian to take time off work to bring them to a doctor’s appointment, Pitre-Martin said
Central Virginia Health Services, a community-based nonprofit, is providing a nurse practitioner and a licensed clinical social worker. Crimson Clinic is the nonprofits third primary health care clinic in the city, with the others on Poplar Drive and South Union Street.
The behavioral health side of the clinic will offer counseling for students and general mental health education. For example, if a student comes into the clinic inquiring about weight loss, they will be educated on what behaviors may be triggering one’s want to lose weight, said Paula Tomko, CEO of Central Virginia Health Services.
Crimson Clinic, “is designed to be a health care home for the students,” Tomko said, who hopes to eventually offer dental cleanings for students.
While plans for returning to school in September aren’t finalized yet, having a primary health care center within a school during a pandemic is opportune. If a student begins to feel ill during the school day they can receive medical attention immediately.
“If there was ever a time to establish a school based clinic it is now,” said Robin Cox, Petersburg schools nursing coordinator.
The high school’s nurse’s office will still be available for students, allowing for the school nurse to give a referral to the student who then can walk a matter of feet to the clinic.
The clinic will accept all insurances and there will be a $10 copay, however a student will not be refused services if they cannot pay.
Plans for the school based health clinic were made in part with the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.
The Crimson Clinic will empower students to become “advocates for their own health and learn how they can take care of themselves [for the rest of their lives],” said Audrey Trussell, United Way vice president of community impact.
Petersburg ranked 132 out of 133 Virginia localities in terms of health in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's 2020 report.
The clinic will only assist high school students in the beginning, however as time goes by all parties involved want to provide primary care to all K-12 students.
Estimated costs of the project in its first year will be easily $400,000 for construction, supplies and salaries, according to Tomko.
The Cameron Foundation, a local organization, and Virginia Premier, a health insurance company, provided the funding to construct the clinic within the school, including branding, capital costs and the feasibility study.
