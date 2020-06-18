Petersburg native and recording artist Trey Songz is coming home to host a series of Black Lives Matter events in both his hometown and Richmond during Juneteenth weekend.
Songz, who announced the weekend series this week on Instagram, will be joined by recording artist Pusha T, who grew up in Virginia Beach, music producer Tony Draper and former NBA player Ricky Davis.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas belatedly proclaimed all enslaved people were freed, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam called for Juneteenth to be a paid state holiday. As protests focusing on police brutality grip the country, Juneteenth has gained nationwide attention, with momentum to declare it a federal holiday.
Pusha T, who first made waves in the music industry as half of the hip hop duo Clipse, with his brother, No Malice, said celebrating Juneneeth is a step in the right direction for Virginia.
“I really feel with everything going on nationally in the news … it’s good to see we can pull together and just come together as a people,” Pusha T said, referring to unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a black man.
The rapper and his wife, Virginia Williams, welcomed a son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, last week. Pusha T said he will teach his son “everything about black culture.”
“Personally, I would like for him to know how powerful, how innovative, how brilliant of a people we are. I think I will go a little overboard in trying to ensure that was instilled, engraved and etched in his mind,” Pusha T said.
Songz and Pusha T collaborated on Songz's 2015 album "Intermission I & II." After being tapped to feed Hampton Roads residents, Pusha T challenged Songz to continue the good deed in his hometown.
Songz took it one step further, organizing events throughout the weekend centered around Juneteenth. He was not available for an interview.
Earlier this month, Pusha T hosted his “Feed Your City Challenge,” in Norfolk, created by the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, in partnership with Draper. Feeding over 5,000 people in Norfolk, the three also provided hygiene packs, filled with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to help others stay safe during COVID-19.
Davis is on a mission to challenge other NBA players, musical artists and companies to feed their cities. Two summers ago, Davis created "Dribble Out Hunger," in Houston and has held events in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Boston and Dallas. This year, Davis revamped the program into the "Feed Your City Challenge." Saturday's event is the second challenge.
Davis wants to feed a million people by year’s end, having fed nearly 5,000 people in Norfolk.
The rising momentum and newfound respect for Juneteenth is “way overdue. It's a major holiday,” Davis said in an interview.
“It’s great for the new generation to gain knowledge of what Juneteenth is and what it’s all about,” Davis added.
The Black Lives Matter series begins with a candlelight vigil at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by distributing meals in Petersburg beginning at noon Saturday at the Petersburg Public Library and ending with a Father’s Day Black Lives Matter bike ride at Byran Park 9 a.m. Sunday.
