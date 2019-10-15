PETERSBURG - After about 175 years, the landmark Exchange Building is showing its age.
The wooden trading floor is uneven in the 1841 Greek Revival structure where cotton and tobacco were sold in the 19th century. Support beams within its rotunda are cracked, and there are mold and moisture problems in the basement.
The city-owned National Historic Landmark on West Bank Street will undergo a roughly $700,000 structural renovation through a National Park Service matching grant, local and federal officials announced on Tuesday at a ceremony in the rotunda. The project will repair the dome and the flooring, and address the moisture issues in the building, which houses Petersburg's visitor center.
"We just have to keep the momentum going, keep everyone in this room focused on stabilizing and showing Petersburg's history, which is the history of America," Mayor Sam Parham said at the announcement, which drew about 65 people, including preservationists and officials from the city and the National Park Service. "We talk so much about the Civil War history here, but we also have the Revolutionary War history that came through here. We have the African American history that came through here."
The building housed the city's police department for decades during the 20th century before it became the Siege Museum, a now-shuttered venue that focused on residents' lives during the siege of the city toward the end of the Civil War.
The Exchange Building renovation project is being paid for, in part, by a $350,000 National Park Service Save America's Treasures grant. That federal money is being matched by an additional $300,000 donated from the Cameron Foundation, a private organization that works on Tri-Cities revitalization projects. That group's donation is contingent upon the Historic Petersburg Foundation securing the final $50,000 for the project, according to Cameron Foundation.
"Unfortunately, we don't have enough pure federal dollars to meet all our needs, so we've got to find ways to leverage [money] from the private sector," Sen. Mark Warner told those who gathered for Tuesday's ceremony.
The senator said Petersburg probably is the community in Virginia with the most historical assets that haven't been refurbished and given new life.
Parham noted the city's 2016 financial crisis presented challenges for finding ways to continue operating city-owned museums.
Chip Mann, executive director of the Petersburg Preservation Task Force, recalled Tuesday how the city museums suffered a setback that year amid cuts and layoffs. Museums at Blandford Church and Centre Hill Mansion eventually reopened with volunteers, along with the visitor center at the Exchange Building.
The visitor center highlights Native American history and the civil rights era, among other aspects of the city's past. One exhibit notes that Pocahontas Island in Petersburg evolved from a white-dominated river town to a largely African American neighborhood during the first half of the 1800s.
Local preservationists plan to renovate the Exchange Building so it can house a museum showcasing a view of the city's 400-year history that is more expansive than just its Civil War days.
"Going forward, we're hoping the exhibits will cover a broader story, an inclusive story that really fits into the bigger Petersburg story," said Terry Ammons, the project manager for the renovation project.
That effort to make a museum telling the city's history was a key selling point for the Cameron Foundation to dedicate money for the project, said Todd Graham, the foundation's president.
"We feel that adding this resource for the benefit of the community is equally important to the actual physical restoration of this national landmark,” Graham said.
