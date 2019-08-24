Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County on Saturday, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 4:27 p.m. at 3318 Fisherman’s Way, the Virginia State Police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation found that a single-engine Cessna seaplane was trying to land on the water. When the plane contacted the water, the floats caused the plane to go back up in the air, police said. As the plane came back on the water, it collided with an embankment on the shoreline.
The pilot, John J. Grieff, 64, of Brooksville, Fla., was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries. An adult passenger also suffered minor injuries, but no one on the ground was hurt, state police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified about the crash, which remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.