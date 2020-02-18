The Richmond Planning Commission on Tuesday advanced plans for a 12-story mixed-use apartment building at 1600 W. Broad St. at the intersection with Lombardy Avenue.
The project, which would rise where a Sunoco gas station now stands, as proposed includes retail space on the ground level and 168 residential units geared mostly toward the nearby VCU student population.
The building is significantly higher than nearby structures; Commission member Vik Murthy said increasing density will help keep housing options abundant and affordable.
“We need to have towers. The only way we’re creating affordability, unless we’re subsidizing affordability, is to create capacity and the only way to do it is go up,” Murthy said.
He said the location is perfect to anchor the large scale projects the city had in mind when it proposed the 7.6-mile Pulse bus rapid transit corridor.
Ben Angelo, vice president of real estate development for the project developer, The Opus Group, said the outfit has had its eyes on Richmond for several years. The group has similar projects in other cities, such as Birmingham, AL, and said it has been successful with a model geared primarily toward student living.
Angelo said plans to build on the north side of Broad were intentional because even with the building’s size, it will only cast shadows on the Lowe’s and Kroger parking lots rather than the residential neighborhood on the opposite side of the street.
He also tried to assuage fears from nearby residents about increased traffic, saying the younger demographic the property is intended for are less reliant on personal cars.
The plan includes a 77-car underground parking lot and adjustments to the Lombardy and Broad intersection that would widen sidewalks and make it more bicycle friendly.
During public comment, area residents voiced mixed responses to the project. Michael Larkin, who spoke against it, said he thought it would disrupt his neighborhood to have several hundred students with no long-term connection to the area nearby move in.
“Make no mistake this is a dorm,” Larkin said. “What you’re doing is bringing 400 plus students who have no investment here and putting them right next to our community.”
He said he thought the building should be erected closer to VCU where it would have less of an impact on the predominantly single-family dwellings the plans are close to now.
City Council has final say on the project’s approval and is slated to have a public hearing at it's regular meeting on Monday.
