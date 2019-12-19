CodeRVA open enrollment

Code RVA is about to go through another application process for its next cohort of students.

The school’s application opens Jan. 6 and closes Feb. 22. To be eligible for the school, students must be going into ninth grade for the 2020-21 school year in one of the 14 school districts that are part of the school.

There are no academic requirements to apply - only an interest in computer science - although Henrico County requires applicants to have at least a 2.0 grade point average.

Students admitted to the school will be notified March 6, 2020.