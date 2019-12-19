Richmond’s closely-watched high school focused on computer science has a new leader.
Michael Bolling, the founding executive director of CodeRVA, a regional magnet school, is returning to a post at the Virginia Department of Education. Kume Goranson, a former Chesterfield County Public Schools administrator, took over Bolling’s role Thursday.
“Seeing a vision become reality is pretty cool,” Bolling said. “Every educator dreams of ‘what if I could open up my own school.’ It was something I got offered the opportunity to do, so it was a dream come true.”
Now he hopes to scale the work he's done at CodeRVA to a statewide level, taking the school administration experience he didn't have before and applying it as one of the leaders of the state Education Department.
Bolling has overseen the growth of a school under the microscope of researchers and officials across the region, who came together in 2017 to open the school in the Michael & Son Services building near The Diamond. Its original 15,310-square-foot size has expand to more than 40,000 and enrollment is up from 93 in the fall of 2017 to 258 now.
Fourteen area school systems - Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond and Sussex - all send students to the year-round school, where they get an education focused on computer science with a combination of online and face-to-face learning and project-based coursework. Funding for the school and its roughly $3 million budget comes from the school districts themselves (tuition is $9,650 per student) and grants.
CodeRVA students, who are chosen through a weighted lottery that represents the demographics of the region, graduate with a high school diploma - some also get an associate’s degree - and are required to complete two internships in computer science-related fields. The first cohort of CodeRVA graduates is set to graduate in June.
“We’ve found what’s working here and now it’s a perfect time for the next generation leader to come in and take it from good to great,” Bolling said. “I hope people look at this as a model of innovation in education.”
Students at the school are also seeing success. Last year, for example, every student who took the Algebra II state test passed it. Sixty-nine students this year are enrolled at Reynolds Community College for dual enrollment classes and 1 in 3 members of CodeRVA's class of 2020 - its first graduating class - will graduate high school with an associate degree.
In 2017, CodeRVA became the first school in Virginia to receive the federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education, worth $6 million.
“We are very proud of how the school has evolved over the past few years with Michael's direction and are excited for the next steps under Ms. Goranson's leadership,” said Rebecca Hall, a CodeRVA math teacher since its opening.
Bolling will be the state Education Department’s assistant superintendent of learning and innovation, replacing Gena Keller, who announced her retirement from the agency in September.
The former high school math teacher at Atlee High School in Hanover and Virginia Commonwealth University alumnus was the Education Department’s math coordinator and director of the office of mathematics and governor’s schools before being hired to run CodeRVA in 2016.
“CodeRVA is certainly one of the most innovative schools in the state and as we think about how we can create the optimal and most equitable education for every student, I think Michael Bolling is going to bring a great perspective for that work,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
Bolling starts in the state role Jan. 2 and will be paid $130,000 per year, state Education Department spokesman Charles Pyle said. The job with CodeRVA paid $115,987 per year.
He’s been replaced by Goranson, who was most recently the director of middle school leadership in Chesterfield. She was an assistant principal at Matoaca Middle School, Robious Middle School, Cosby High School and Bailey Bridge Middle School before becoming the principal there for six years.
“I have this opportunity to take a school that is young in its school shelf life and be part of that shaping process, grow it and build on the successes,” she said.
