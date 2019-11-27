"I killed him," Lisa Ann Gilbert reportedly told a 911 dispatcher moments after police say she shot her husband on Sunday in their Henrico County home.
An affidavit for a search warrant served at the couple's home on Mill Road shows that Gilbert, 46, called Henrico Emergency Communications at 11:25 p.m. Sunday and told the communications officer she had shot 69-year-old Floyd Gilbert, who was dead.
"Mrs. Gilbert indicated that the gun was near the deceased body," the affidavit reads.
A handgun and magazines, revolvers and ammunition were among the items seized during the search of the home in the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad's Lake. Several handwritten notes, assorted papers, a laptop and two cellphones also were taken, according to the court document.
Gilbert told police that she had been involved in multiple domestic disputes with her husband, the affidavit said.
Henrico Detective Z.J. Noah, who signed the affidavit, said that an internal search of police records "revealed several domestic dispute reports within the past year. These disputes involved Mrs. Gilbert and her husband, Floyd Gilbert."
Police said they had responded to the home for domestic issues four times before Sunday's shooting. Three of those calls came this year, in March, July and September; a fourth call was made in 2017.
None of the incidents resulted in charges against either Lisa Gilbert or Floyd Gilbert, according to searches of Henrico Circuit, General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District court records.
Gilbert was charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond, and is due in court in January.
