Two Richmond-area men, a California lawyer and a purported London businessman are facing federal charges in an alleged, worldwide "advanced-fee" scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from victims.
A grand jury indictment was unsealed last month against James Michael Johnson, 68, of Richmond; James Leonard Smith, 54, of Midlothian; and Brian Michael Bridge, 46, of London, the owner of Chimera Group Ltd. The indictment alleges wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty and are free pending a five-day jury trial set to start April 20. Bridge remains at large, according to authorities.
Stuart Jay Anderson, the lawyer from California, whose age and hometown were not available, was indicted separately and was scheduled on Monday to appear before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson next week for a guilty plea. He was indicted Dec. 30 on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Lawyers for Johnson and Smith declined to comment Tuesday and a lawyer for Anderson did not respond to requests for comment.
The indictment alleges the scheme ran from July 1, 2014, to March 27, 2019, and netted at least $6.2 million from victims.
The victims include an unidentified, nonprofit volunteer firefighting company on Virginia's Eastern Shore that engaged Johnson as a financial advisor and invested $100,000. Although the company got $10,000 back in what were said to be interest payments, the $100,000 principal was never returned.
Another $100,000 investor was an unidentified electrical contractor in Mechanicsville.
Bridge worked with Johnson and Smith in the Richmond area and operated an international "advance fee" scheme through Chimera Group Ltd., alleges the indictment.
The three allegedly approached persons who were looking for high-yield investments and start-up businesses in need of capital.
Potential victims were told that their principal payments would be protected based on letters of credit and other documents that were purported to be from a large financial institution, but were actually fabricated.
Chimera, according to the indictment, was said to be a subsidiary of a Hong Kong-based corporation that held more than $5 billion in diversified assets.
In addition to holding positions at Chimera and its parent company at various times, Johnson and Smith are also accused of soliciting funds through several businesses — Johnson through 1st Street Marketing and Consulting LLC and Paladin Consulting LLC, and Smith through Pallas Agency LLC.
According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Johnson was a registered broker who had his license suspended for two years in December 2015.
Authorities said that generally in advance payment schemes promoters promise to pay the victims money later in exchange for an upfront advanced payment.
The indictment alleges that the defendants used escrow attorneys — Anderson among them — who were also part of the scheme to give the appearance that the victims' money would be secure.
However, the grand jury alleged that once the victims' money was received, the attorneys forwarded it from their escrow accounts to the defendants and affiliated persons.
An investor cited in the indictment against Anderson was an unidentified man who runs an electrical contracting business in Mechanicsville who was solicited to invest in Chimera and who loaned the company $100,000, with a promised annual return of 12 percent.
The check was made payable to Anderson and deposited in Anderson's escrow account in April 2016.
The grand jury alleges that, in the six days following the deposit, $26,000 was disbursed to a private school in the United Kingdom; $38,000 was wired to a bank accounts in Cyprus and Latvia; $2,000 was paid to Anderson; and a total of $31,500 was wired to companies used by Smith and Johnson.
The indictment does not allege whether the contractor, like the volunteer fire department company, failed to get his principal back.
Authorities said the case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Criminal Investigations Group and FBI’s Richmond Field Office, assisted by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
