After a difficult loss for Henrico Democrats in a high-profile state Senate election this year, emerging grassroots activists are challenging local party leaders who prevailed in a contentious committee election this month.
Led by Monica Hutchinson, of Fairfield, who lost a bid to lead the county Democratic party’s executive committee, a group of about 20 members are appealing the election results to the state party. They say 13 parliamentary and state party rules were broken and want a redo supervised by state and regional party officials. They also want to see the committee placed on probation for a year.
“The caucus and officer elections each were fraught with rank disorganization, negligence, widespread confusion, and a flagrant disregard of the standards and rules that typically govern such events,” according to the appeal. “In short, it was utter chaos from start to finish.”
In the lead up to the election, Hutchinson and others campaigned to make the committee more diverse. They also criticized the current leadership for not doing enough to help some local candidates who lost in an otherwise banner year for the committee and its party that's now in firm control of the state legislature, but still beset by questions about its commitment to inclusivity.
The incumbent committee chairwoman who defeated Hutchinson has denied any wrongdoing by the committee and said an unprecedented amount of engagement complicated the process of approving its members, which delayed the executive committee election to after 10 p.m. on a Monday night earlier this month.
“While aspects of the caucus may have been inconvenient or unconventional, there was no impropriety on the part of the caucus organizers or caucus volunteers. Moreover, the margins of victory, in most cases, were indisputable,” said Chairwoman Lizzie Drucker-Basch, who defeated Hutchinson 97 to 58.
“The newly elected executive committee is confident in the outcome of the caucus and elections,” she said.
Throughout the last month, Hutchinson has been invoking tender feelings over a primary earlier this year that led to complaints of bias against minority candidates as well as the long-held beliefs that the county is geographically divided, with its more affluent west end holding more resources and sway over the poorer, predominately African American east end.
Hutchinson said the party’s newfound strength could begin to unravel immigrants and minorities continue to feel neglected.
“Democrats need to start living the values we speak. If we don’t come together and strengthen our committee, bringing together all our communities, we’ll start to lose,” Hutchinson said in an interview before the election.
***
In town hall meetings and an interview ahead of the last election, Hutchinson brought up concerns about Del. Debra Rodman’s loss to Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, in a close election that was decided by a less than 2% margin.
When Rodman entered the Senate District 12 primary earlier this year, a few of her former campaign supporters questioned why she would be willing to risk the House seat she narrowly won in 2017 to challenge Veena Lothe, an Ivy League-educated, Indian-American immigration lawyer, and Marques Jones, an African American business owner who had stepped down as chairman of the Henrico Democratic Party to run for the seat.
Rodman, an anthropology professor at Randolph-Macon College who is white and Jewish, won the House seat in an underdog campaign against John O'Bannon, a 17-year incumbent who raised $200,000 more than she did.
According to a letter written and co-signed by three former Rodman supporters, the director of a PAC tied to Gov. Ralph Northam had encouraged Rodman to run for Senate, promising more than $1 million in support. Melissa McKenney, who wrote the letter, said she had been approached to consider the same offer, but declined to run.
McKenney said the insistence that Rodman enter the race created the appearance of “racial biases” rooted in the idea of “electability.”
Mark Bergman, the PAC director, declined to comment for this story, but told The Times-Dispatch earlier this year that some people in the district had shared concerns about the candidates before Rodman entered.
Carey Yang, a Taiwanese immigrant who recently became politically active before moving to Henrico from Hanover County earlier this year, said he was also bothered by Rodman’s decision to challenge Lothe, who he believes is well qualified and would champion the county's immigrant community.
While Rodman defeated Lothe by approximately 2,300 votes in the June primary, Yang said he and others became disillusioned with Rodman’s campaign and decided to spend their time volunteering for other Democratic candidates, such as Ghazala Hashmi in the nearby Senate District 10 race.
According to state election data, Rodman defeated Dunnavant in Henrico by about 1,100 votes. Dunnavant won approximately 2,400 more votes than Rodman in the Hanover section of the district.
Yang said he is leery of concluding that that controversy is the main reason why Rodman lost, but suspects a lack of outreach to the Asian American community after the primary may have alienated some would-be supporters.
Analyzing the election results after the election, Yang said he thinks she could have performed better in Henrico to overcome the deficit in Hanover. He said the county's Democrats should now "face reality and honestly talk about what's going on and put a positive path forward."
Rodman did not respond to requests for comment.
In an interview last week, Lothe said she isn't sure if the result of the primary had an effect on the general election.
"I hope someone in the party is looking at that," she said.
***
The appeal of the election results could also pit members of the committee from opposite ends of the county against one another.
Since three of the caucus organizers are also on the 7th Congressional District committee, the appellants are asking for the Democratic Party of Virginia and its committee in the 4th Congressional District – which spans Eastern Henrico -- to supervise the committee’s meetings and business dealings for one year.
The appeal specifically mentions allegations of improper electioneering during the caucus, mishandling of ballots and “voter intimidation” after a parliamentary impasse led eight people to voluntarily withdrawal their membership to let the caucus proceed.
The appellants are also calling for state party leaders to reprimand the local officials who organized and conducted the committee caucus and executive election.
With eight too many people from the Three Chopt and Tuckahoe districts seeking membership at the caucus, the committee considered amending its bylaws to expand those limits, but the proposal died on a tied 75-to-75 vote.
Changing the rules would have led to over-representation of the county's "two most affluent and least diverse districts," but the final fix was unfair because caucus organizers failed to inform everyone of how many eligible voters were in attendance, according to the appeal.
The appellants also noted that the local committee leaders did not allow a woman who arrived late to remain in the room during the caucus, but that one of officers in running the election was allowed to enter the caucus after she was late.
"There were people who had never been in the room before and they now never want to come back," Hutchinson said. "This needs to happen in order to get people to trust in the process and system again. It doesn't matter if the results are the same."
***
Drucker-Basch, the committee chairwoman, said the issues encountered in the caucus and committee elections, which have seen little competition in recent years, are evidence of growing interest in the party.
In an interview last week, she said she understands there's some frustration with the committee's leadership, especially after the Senate District 12 primary. But she believes there's a misunderstanding over the committee's role, which she sees as more oriented toward serving as a conduit between state party leaders, grassroots activists and election campaigns.
“It’s more clinical than people want it to be,” she said.
Though Hutchinson has criticized the demographic makeup of the executive committee, Drucker-Basch, who is white, Jewish and lives in the county's west end, noted that three of the eight candidates she ran with are non-white or from the county's east end, and that a fourth member is also part of the LGBTQ community.
"This is not a East End versus West End scenario. That is where the needs are," she said in a speech during the caucus. “We are not activists. We cannot be all things to all people."
Hutchinson said that attitude has led officials to neglect festering problems, which could turn people off from supporting party activities and campaigns in upcoming elections.
She said committee should have been more forward in acknowledging the complaints and concerns about a lack of representation for minorities and the county's east end earlier this year, either by holding community meetings to discuss the matter or by having minority members more involved in decision making.
"Ignoring something is never the answer," she said. "That's why we were where we were with Senate District 12."
Abbi Easter, chairwoman of Democrats' 7th Congressional District committee, said she and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who represents the 4th Congressional District committee, will be responsible for deciding how the appeal will be adjudicated.
She said that they will be contacting the appellants and committee officials soon to begin the process once the holiday season ends.
Easter said she is hoping that the issues can be resolved amicably.
"There's always been friction," she said of the divide between the county's east and west ends. "My job is to resolve this in a way that brings the committee back together and strengthens it."
The first test for the committee - and other Democrats in the region - will come soon, as Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will be running her first reelection campaign in a swing district after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
