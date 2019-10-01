A mentally ill Henrico County man has again been deemed incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his parents on Easter Sunday of 2016.
William Roy Brissette has been held for treatment at Central State Hospital for more than two years. After listening to the sometimes conflicting opinions of experts during a hearing on Tuesday, Henrico Circuit Judge James Stephen Yoffy ordered that efforts to restore his competency continue.
However, this time Yoffy also ordered that Brissette, who suffers from schizophrenia, receive individual treatment sessions at least twice a week and that the sessions be recorded on video.
The judge also ordered that Brissette's medication be changed, with the approval of a physician, and that two forensic psychologists who have been evaluating Brissette see him at least four times prior to the next hearing scheduled for April 20.
A Central State Hospital forensic psychologist said at Tuesday's hearing that she believes Brissette is competent to stand trial, that he is aware of what goes on in a courtroom and that he is able to assist his lawyers in representing him.
However, two other forensic psychologists told Yoffy that while Brissette was aware of what happens in a courtroom, he was not competent to work with his lawyers. Among other things, one expert said Brissette heard voices telling him the lawyers cannot be trusted.
All three experts said Brissette was cooperative and that they believe he was not malingering.
Brissette faces two capital murder charges in the March 27, 2016, shooting deaths of his mother, Martha B. Brissette, 56, and his father, Henry J. Brissette III, 59, in the home where the three lived in the 8300 block of Forge Road.
Brissette was arrested the day of the slayings and was first found incompetent to stand trial in April 2017. Later that year, prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.