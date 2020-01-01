When the Belmont Golf Course in Henrico County reopens in spring 2021, a large part of it may no longer be recognizable to longtime patrons.
After county officials vowed to find a way to keep the beloved course open despite perennial revenue deficits over the past two decades, Henrico’s Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the terms of a lease and management agreement with The First Tee of Greater Richmond.
The deal, approved in December, says the nonprofit First Tee will invest at least $3.25 million in repairing and improving the property. The county will allocate $750,000 for the renovations and forgo lease payments during the deal’s 20-year term.
Some Belmont supporters have been reluctant to celebrate the deal, given that First Tee is planning to convert the 18-hole course — which hosted the 1949 PGA Championship — into a regulation 12-hole course to make space for a six-hole “short” course, along with a driving range, a practice area and a putting course.
“The initial reaction I heard from folks is resistance to that,” said Ron Stilwell, a Lakeside neighborhood resident who helped organize his neighbors and golfers to advocate for preservation of the course. “It’s a real concern.”
First Tee and Henrico officials are bullish on the renovation plan, thinking it will make the facility more inclusive for youngsters and newcomers, as well as casual players who find it difficult to commit the time to play 18 holes.
At the Henrico supervisors’ meeting in December, First Tee board member Jon Hottinger said the golf industry is moving toward building smaller courses and practice facilities to make the game more accessible, such as Sweetens Cove in Chattanooga, Tenn., and the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.
“We love this community. ... We exist to strengthen the character of it by helping kids, adults and seniors” through the game of golf, he said. “Yes, it’s about sport. But it’s also about having fun.”
The Florida-based First Tee, which locally operates facilities in Richmond and Chesterfield County, focuses on youth development in golf through programs and partnerships around the country.
Some of Belmont’s most ardent supporters feel that the renovation plan, while commendable, sacrifices the historic integrity of the only golf course in Virginia to have hosted a PGA major championship tournament.
Designed by renowned American golf architect A.W. Tillinghast, the Belmont Golf Course opened at the former location of the Hermitage Country Club in 1916. The county purchased the property in 1977, almost 30 years after Virginia native and Hall of Fame golfer Sam Snead won the 1949 PGA Championship there.
County officials say that First Tee’s proposal was the best of the five bids that were submitted for the public-private partnership, meeting the financial needs of the county as well as the community’s desire to retain a golf course in the Lakeside neighborhood.
“This proposal threads a lot of needles,” said Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther. “For us, the biggest one is the fact that they’re doing this for the community, for the benefit of the course and a broader group of players. ... It’s not just a business proposition.”
Luther said that while some of the bids proposed leaving the design of the 18-hole course intact, First Tee had the best financial offer, especially since it is not planning to incur any debt in handling the renovation project.
The county had started to worry about the course in recent years because of a steady decline in rounds played. The balance of a fund for the course had been depleted about five years ago, and Belmont has been operating at a deficit ever since, raising questions about its future.
While other public parks are also maintained and operated at a loss, since they are free, officials have often pointed out that far fewer people golf than visit any of the county’s parks.
“I understand it doesn’t fully check the box of an 18-hole course, but so many boxes here are checked for our citizens, taxpayers and youth,” Supervisor Dan Schmitt said before the board voted on the deal.
Pete Grainger, a Lakeside resident who frequents Belmont, said he and others still feel disappointed knowing that other proposals sought to maintain the course’s layout.
“They said they were listening to the will of the people many times, that this was democracy at work,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “I guess we were fairly naive to think that we had some impact on them.”
Grainger said some people think the county might have unfairly neglected other companies that bid on the project, and are looking at options to contest the county’s decision to award the deal to First Tee.
Officials have said there will be time over the next year for First Tee, which will work with the firm Love Golf Design, to hear from the public. The agreement calls for the creation of a community advisory committee, but Grainger said he does not think any of that will change what has been proposed.
In an interview Tuesday, County Manager John Vithoulkas said he believes that First Tee’s proposal meets the wishes of the wider community in Lakeside, especially with its focus on youth development, faster play times and better connections to nearby walking and bike trails.
“For anyone to suggest there was unanimity for an 18-hole course, that is simply not true,” he said.
A county spokesman said Tuesday that the agreement with First Tee has not been finalized but that it could come together as soon as next week.
The course is expected to remain closed through all of 2020 so the renovation and repairs can be made before an anticipated grand reopening in spring 2021.
