Eric Wheless told his grandmother one morning last April that he wanted a place of honor if he died. Hours later, he'd be slumped over in a car with another man, the 14th and 15th to die last year in a city that experienced 66 homicides in 2019.
The morning of her 21-year-old grandson's untimely death, Lydia Lundy was admiring a memorial display she'd arranged for a longtime friend who had passed away earlier last year. It included the friend's ashes and a photo, assembled below a mantle in her Chesterfield home.
"I don’t want to be on the floor, I want to be on the mantelpiece," Lundy remembered Wheless, her only grandson among nine grandchildren, saying the morning of April 15.
She didn't think anything of it at the time. They were always kidding around.
"I told him: 'If you keep playing out there, you will be on that mantle,'" she said.
By 12:51 p.m., Wheless was dead. A shooter has never been arrested.
His photo now rests on Lundy's mantle. Two white, ceramic prayerful hands sit in front of the frame that stands nearly three feet tall.
Lundy and her family, like 65 others who lost someone to violence in Richmond during 2019, struggled through their first Christmas and New Year's without their loved one.
Richmond police reported 60 homicides in 2019. Three more are still considered death investigations, a classification city police use when they don't know exactly what happened. Another three were considered justified, or killings performed in self-defense.
The death toll represents a 13.8% increase over the 58 slayings that occurred in 2018, and the second-highest total this decade. Violent crime - murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults - is up 2% over 2018, but all major crime, which includes violent and property crimes, is down 3%.
The city's homicides typically outpace its surrounding localities; but Chesterfield County and Petersburg saw similar increases last year, while Henrico and Hanover counties numbers fell.
Chesterfield reported 13 homicides in 2019, nearly triple the record low 5 slayings in 2018. Petersburg set a record with 20 killings, topping its record of 17 set in 2018.
Henrico police recorded 8 homicides; two of which were deemed justified, including a woman who was shot to death by police in her home. That's down from 12 deaths in 2018. Hanover had no killings last year compared to two the year before.
While each case "is unique in and unto itself," according to police Chief William C. Smith, "The commonality across almost all of our homicides is an inability to handle conflict."
Early on in 2019, Smith said crime, especially shootings and killings, was fueled by two rival gangs. Police focused efforts on them. As the year progressed, a series of issues with entirely different neighborhoods or gangs cropped up.
Many conflicts were "magnified because of social media inflammatory language and threats," he said. The disagreements ranged from drug transactions, family or neighborhood disputes, or arguments among friends.
"They're the dumbest thing in the world, but if you don't have the ability to manage what other people say about you and what other people think, oftentimes the response is violent, and increasingly violent."
While yellow crime scene tape spread to nearly every part of the city, including neighborhoods like the the Fan and Stratford Hills that rarely see it, 15 - or 22% - of 2019's homicides occurred in the city's public housing neighborhoods. In 20 - or 54% - of the 37 homicides in which police have determined a motive cited, an argument or retaliation was listed as the motive.
Police monitor these squabbles among neighborhoods, or rival gangs, and focused manpower where it might effectively deter violence, Smith said. But it doesn't seem to matter.
"We try to maintain an understanding of what's going on in our neighborhoods, and so that we can be in place when things occur," he continued. "But we've found that even when we have people in place, we're doing everything we can. We have been literally a few hundred feet from where a homicide has occurred."
Several officers have saved victims who have been shot because they've been close at hand when called to a scene, or heard the gunfire themselves and went to investigate.
"A young lady was shot over on Nine Mile [Road] and officers were immediately there and applied a tourniquet and were able to save her life. She would have bled out had she not received that immediate medical attention," he said. "But again, we're there because we know there are issues and gun violence in that area."
Access to guns is a large part of the issue, Smith said. About 91 percent of the slayings were shootings. Police received reports of more than 450 guns reported stolen last year, and more than half of those were taken from vehicles that are often left unlocked.
This year, Smith intends to add outreach coordinators to extend their reach into those communities most affected by gun violence, opiate addition and domestic violence, like in public housing and South Richmond along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Smith said most people are "are victimized by people who look and are the same age as they are." There is a logical and societal reason for that, he said: We tend to hang around with people like ourselves, and more often than not, crime victims know the perpetrator.
Harry D. Seigler, 67, and Ernest A. Price, Jr., 51, had been friends for more than 20 years when Price was arrested and charged with Seigler's homicide.
Seigler was found dead on a front porch in the 1600 block of North 23rd Street. He had been shot, police said.
But it's particularly tragic when a homicide victim has no tie to their alleged killers.
Like in the case of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson, who was an innocent bystander, playing in Carter Jones Park in South Richmond, when she and an 11-year-old boy were shot after a fight broke out among a group at the basketball courts across the park in May. The boy survived; Markiya did not.
"While Markiya's death is a horrendous loss, there was a lot of attention paid to that homicide, but there are a lot of other homicides," Smith said. "They're still dead, they're family is still experiencing a loss. But it is not viewed the same way by the community.
"We view every homicide the same way. We put in the same level of effort to try and resolve that for the family," Smith said. "The community should be outraged every time someone is killed in their neighborhood."
Police had "cleared by arrest" 25 homicides from 2019. That's a closure rate of about 42%.
Detectives have made pleas for help in two recent cases where they believe the communities where these shootings could have information that they haven't shared with police.
On Nov. 19, Carlos Delgado, 65, was found shot in the doorway of his home in the 2900 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police believe Delagdo, father of three and grandfather to five, was targeted as part of a robbery because he was well-known in the community and often opened his home to those in need. Police believe neighbors may have seen the shooter but said they think they people in the predominantly Hispanic community may be nervous about talking to police.
"You're safe," said Detective K. Hughes. "Nobody is looking to get anything but closure for the family."
On Christmas Day, three people were injured and Kenneth I. Lawson, 37, was killed in a shooting at the Wing Bar in the 1800 block of E. Main Street in Shockoe Bottom. The club was full, yet detectives said they've received few tips and have asked anyone at the club to come forward.
Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000.
No one has been charged in Wheless' death.
He and Tijuan D. Davis, 20, were found shot to death in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue, in Hillside Court.
Lundy, his grandmother, said Wheless wasn't the target. Police said the pair's deaths were drug-related.
"No matter if he was the intended victim, he's still gone," she said. "Just 21."
Wheless had just moved back to the area four months before his untimely death. He was getting ready to attend classes a John Tyler Community College and had plans to start his own landscaping business.
"With so much going on in the city, you never know what could happen," Lundy said.
Chief Smith said it will take more than law enforcement intervention to turn the tide of violence. He's seen it starting in middle school, where police are most often called to break up fights, to high schools, where the fights occur less often but are more severe, to the streets, where police are called after blood has been spilled.
He said the police department is working with Richmond Public Schools, Richmond Revelopment and Housing Authority, and the city's recreation programs to help, but the community needs to step up as well.
"We should all feel outrage," said Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo.
She's disheartened when she sees children watching them work at crime scenes. That shouldn't be the norm, she said, for any part of Richmond.
