As the eclectic band played around here – mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums and accordion – Twila Jane Ramblethorn swayed to the music in her chair, her arms waving and twisting snake-like, providing the limber creative expression that her legs for the moment will not allow.
Or put another way: it’s not easy for a belly dancer to sit still.
Ramblethorn has been off her feet for more than two months since she suffered a severe leg injury – a thigh muscle tore from the bone as she slipped while dancing. She underwent surgery and is well into physical therapy in the beginning stages of a long recovery that has an uncertain destination. At the moment, she cannot walk without crutches, and only then somewhat haltingly.
“I just don’t really know what my dance future is going to be like,” she said.
Last Friday morning, she returned for the first time since her Aug. 1 injury to the popular weekly “Breakfast Cabaret” she and her musical partner Barry Bless dreamed up years ago at Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream on Forest Hill Avenue. When she told me a couple of days earlier that she hoped to visit Crossroads, I thought she meant to watch. But when I arrived a few minutes after the music started, there she was at the front of the room, singing and swaying – while sitting on a pillow and “listing to the right,” she said, to soften the discomfort.
“It would be harder to be here and not perform,” she said, a pair of crutches leaning against her chair.
The place was packed, and Ramblethorn was welcomed with open arms and warm hugs.
“This is like my family,” she said of the weekly gatherings at Crossroads, which she likened to church. “For some people, it’s the regular thing they do every Friday. It’s amazing what has popped up around … our music and shenanigans.”
Families rally around one another, and that is what has happened with Ramblethorn, 37, a well-known figure in the local arts community, who is the beneficiary of a GoFundMe drive. Her friends are trying to raise money to cover lost wages and medical bills not covered by her health insurance.
Ramblethorn’s annual income has never been high, she said, partly because she doesn’t need much to get by on and partly as a function of her distaste for having to mix her efforts to make the world a better place with making a living. But she has come to recognize the importance of being smart about supporting herself with her art, so earlier this year she launched a new dance studio, Electric Studio, while also taking a business class and was “on this trajectory of really building my business for the first time,” she said. “I was ready to hit the ground running.”
But then she just hit the ground. Now she’s unable to perform or teach classes (although some friends are trying to pick up the slack at the studio by teaching classes), she’s had to cancel gigs, including an overseas trip to perform and teach in India and Malaysia – her reputation as a belly dancer is known well beyond Richmond – and she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to resume (if ever) her old dancing life as she knew it. She also doesn’t know what her health insurance coverage will look like next year. She never had health insurance before the Affordable Care Act, but even with the coverage she was able to purchase there were bureaucratic delays in getting to the physicians she needed, and her surgery didn’t occur until nearly a month after her injury.
Watching all this play out was local sculptor Paul DiPasquale, a fan of Ramblethorn’s who recently experienced his own dreadful episode involving his health. Last May, DiPasquale tumbled off a ladder while repairing the roof of his East End home and fell 30 feet onto concrete. He suffered a broken pelvis, hip, elbow and ribs, a lacerated liver, lost teeth and a concussion. He could easily have died, but he fell just right – if that doesn’t sound too weird – and he survived.
“I won’t be able to avoid being thankful every day for the rest of my life,” he said, when I saw him at Crossroads on Friday. He’s still on the mend, but he’s recovering well. “'No room for complaint’ is my new mantra.”
As a fellow, self-employed artist dealing with health issues – “My experience was so fresh I was still limping around,” he said of hearing about Ramblethorn’s injury – DiPasquale has nothing but empathy for Ramblethorn and any other self-employed artists facing such misfortune. The timing of his incident worked in his favor, health insurance-wise, because at 68 he is covered by Medicare, meaning his treatment was seamless compared to Ramblethorn’s.
“Twila’s experience was 180 degrees from mine, plus she has to worry about paying her rent next month,” said DiPasquale, who helped Ramblethorn’s musical partner Barry Bless and others set up the GoFundMe page.
DiPasquale marvels at Ramblethorn as a performer – “I think what has put her at the top of her craft and her art is her passion for what she does,” he says. “You feel like she loves what she’s doing, and you love it, too” -- and her dedication and willingness to share her gifts with others.
He approached her, and she acknowledged her financial situation was headed toward dire, but it was not in her nature to ask for help.
“I told her, ‘People want to help you,’ and she started to cry,” he said. “Why? It’s hard to believe as an artist that you can be acknowledged like that.”
“Welcome to my nest,” Ramblethorn said with a laugh when I arrived at her home in the East End. She was lying on a bed, propped up on pillows so as to keep weight off her left leg, surrounded by paint, clay and other art projects to keep busy.
Last week was her first week of trying to return to her routine: driving her 12-year-old son, Meechi, to school, moving around her yard, taking a quick trip to the grocery store on one of the little store-provided scooters. All of it was exhausting, she said.
“I will never ever take for granted the joy and beauty of waking up and feeding the chickens and doing some pushups, taking my kid to school, cooking food and walking in the grocery store,” she said with a laugh. “Even picking my stuff up.”
She recounted the accident for me: she was dancing at her studio for the filming of a music video for a friend’s band and was attempting to get up from the floor “like I’ve done a million times after doing floor work,” she said. As she tried to stand, she slipped and her foot went out from under here. She did what amounted to full split, a move she has never been able to do, despite her flexibility.
“I heard a really loud pop and felt a snap,” she said. “It felt like somebody kicked me in the back of my leg. It was just like I saw God. Everything went …”
And she made a sound like “pow.”
The medical description of what happened was a proximal hamstring avulsion: a hamstring ripped from the bone.
Belly dancing is something Ramblethorn came to know in her 20s, but art has been a part of her life and her being for about as long as she can remember.
“I was the artist of the family, always painting, thrift-store shopping, sewing, putting together crazy outfits,” she said. “If you asked I went to high school with, [they would say] I was the crazy Mohawk girl playing in punk bands and wearing crazy clothes I’d made.”
She added with a laugh, “Now I’m just an older version of that.”
The came her 20s – “a really crazy time in my life,” she says – when she was dealing with the after-effects of what she described as “a really hard upbringing” and “trauma.”
“I was depressed, an alcoholic, I was not well. By that point, I’d stopped playing music. I’d stopped doing everything. I was going to work and getting drunk. I had a very suicidal period.”
Then she met a woman who taught belly dancing, and she started taking classes, and it turned out to be not only a perfect artistic outlet to express herself but a life-saver. Dance proved to be “another paint in the palette for me.” She found purpose.
“It changed my life completely,” she said. “I don’t forget that. People coming to my classes often are women who are in some transitional place in their lives. They find community and accept and build confidence through … reconnecting with our bodies. I think that’s what happened to me with dance, and I see that happening with our students.”
Bless and Ramblethorn have performed together for about a decade, ever since she approached Bless at one of his Ululating Mummies gigs and let him know she was available if the band ever needed a belly dancer. They played together with Happy Lucky Combo and later as a duo.
“Twila always brings to her work that same good natured brazenness that she had when she initially approached me,” Bless said in an email. “As a performer she is a one-person mixed media show, combining dance, song, seamstressing, make-up artistry, gesture and theater.
“One of the things I love about Twila is that no matter the levels of skill she attains, she always brings a little bit of the spirit of Lucille Ball to her performances. She is that Everywoman, who has sneaked her way onto the stage and relishes every sublime and ridiculous moment.”
Wrote one contributor on the GoFundMe page set up for Ramblethorn: “I don’t know Twila personally, but listening to her at ‘Breakfast Cabaret’ makes my week so much better.”
Meantime, Ramblethorn hobbles along into uncharted territory, knowing the long-term prognosis for her type of injury is uncertain as far as returning to such an athletic endeavor. She has set a goal of dancing again within a year, but she really doesn’t know if that’s a reasonable target.
She does know this, however: “Will I make art with my body as movement? I most definitely will return to something one day. I just don’t know. It’s not like you pull a muscle … and you get back to it.”
But she also knows this:
“I’m just a lady who has to make stuff to feel normal.”
