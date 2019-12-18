YORKTOWN
Back when he was a kid — he was not yet 16 — Philip G. Emerson was hired at his hometown Luray Caverns to work in the mailroom. His job duties included restocking racks with travel brochures for visitors.
“Literature boy” is what he was called, Emerson said with a laugh.
Emerson, now 61, has never left the tourism industry. For the past 33 years, he has worked at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the last 28 as executive director as he’s overseen the evolution of Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown into major historical attractions. He’s also welcomed the queen of England and four U.S. presidents to the museums.
Not too shabby for — as he likes to describe himself — a kid from Luray.
Emerson is retiring at the end of the month, and the tributes are coming in. The foundation’s board of trustees voted to bestow the title of “executive director emeritus” on Emerson and to name the foundation’s key backstage facility the Philip G. Emerson Central Support Complex. Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., praised Emerson’s “visionary leadership” and reflected on working with him on various projects to showcase “why Virginia is for History Lovers.”
House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who serves as chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, described Emerson as creative, relentless and humble.
“I’ve always said the arc of history passes through Virginia,” said Cox, who considers the museums overseen by the foundation as “our showplace, and Phil is the driving force behind it.”
I visited the Historic Triangle on Tuesday and dropped by to see Emerson at the Yorktown museum, which opened in 2017, a complete remake of the former Yorktown Victory Center. As I was driving to our interview, I heard the news that American Civil War Museum CEO Christy Coleman, whom Time magazine last year named as one of the 31 people changing the South, was announced as Emerson’s successor.
Good timing.
The place Coleman will come into is very different than the one Emerson found when he showed up in 1986 to work as director of public affairs and marketing after jobs at The Mariners’ Museum, the Virginia Tourism Council and, of course, Luray Caverns.
The foundation, which now is a state-supported, privately endowed educational institution, similar to the Science Museum of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, functioned as part of the state’s tourism operation in the 1980s but had not really progressed much beyond its origins. For example, Jamestown Festival Park was created in 1957 to be a one-year exhibition as part of the state’s 350th commemoration of the founding of Jamestown. By the 1980s, it was showing wear and tear and a moment of reckoning had arrived.
In 1986, the museums “had almost no collection, really no education programs, its exhibits were very limited and its credibility in the marketplace was questionable,” Emerson said.
Back then, one of the prime movers for a change in the status quo was state Sen. Hunter Andrews, a Democrat from Hampton, who was majority leader of the Senate and chairman of the foundation’s board, Emerson said.
“His view was the state of Virginia should either close these facilities because they were not credible and did not reflect well on the commonwealth … or transform them into museums that tell a story in a credible way that will attract an audience that will generate money,” Emerson said.
The foundation’s board and the state chose the latter path.
In the midst of all that, Emerson was asked to serve as interim executive director and then to stay on as executive director — a job he wasn’t really sure he wanted. Of course, things worked out pretty well.
We met in The Gerdelman Family Mezzanine above the lobby of the Yorktown museum, affording a lovely view of the York River. The room, like the museum itself with interesting, interactive exhibits, is well-appointed. The pleasant surroundings prompted Emerson to mention how in the olden days there was little money in the budget for even the most basic of office furnishings. So he would call the clerk of the state Senate, find out when its new furniture had arrived and then get in a pickup truck with the foundation’s maintenance supervisor and drive to the state surplus warehouse with a check cut by the business office for petty cash to buy some of the old furniture at pennies on the dollar.
Now, the museums have good furniture and a respectable collection of historic artifacts on display.
And visitors.
In 1986, the combined visitation for Jamestown and Yorktown was 371,000; for 2018, the total was just above 600,000. As part of its educational component, the museums attracted almost 200,000 students last year through school tour groups — some from as far away as Texas and California — and reached another 86,000 at their schools around Virginia as part of the foundation’s educational outreach.
Overall attendance was down in 2018 (603,564) from 2017 (689,645), perhaps in part because the Yorktown museum’s opening in 2017 might have boosted the number of visitors that year. However, the museums have avoided the attendance decline that has befallen Colonial Williamsburg, which had 550,171 visitors in 2018, down about 50% from its peak of more than 1 million in the 1980s.
Emerson said the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation has greatly expanded and enhanced its facilities over those decades with $160 million of investments (including improving the way it incorporates the history of African, Powhatan Indians and women into the narrative of the two places) and worked to stay true to itself. The museums are what Emerson refers to as “not the original sites” — the National Park Service operates Colonial National Historical Park, which includes Historic Jamestowne and Yorktown Battlefield — but they have a distinct role to play in telling those stories as “living history museums,” he said.
Emerson and the foundation have been front and center in the 400th anniversary commemoration of the founding of Jamestown in 1607 — that’s when he escorted the queen on her visit — and this July for the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly when he gave President Donald Trump a tour.
Emerson is leaving the foundation, but he’s not going anywhere. He and his wife, Beth, have two sons and live in Williamsburg, where he’s staying. But tears welled in his eyes as he talked about missing the people he has worked with at the museums and through the foundation. His life is very much intertwined with his work.
As we walked around the Yorktown museum, he mentioned he still has a snapshot of his second-grade self aboard one of the three reproduction ships at Jamestown Settlement, not knowing, of course, what a role those ships and that place would eventually play in his life.
But then, you might say this sort of work is in his blood.
His father, Keith, worked many years at Shenandoah National Park, and his mother’s twin brother, Peyton Peters, worked for the Virginia Travel Council — as Emerson would many years later — and was the first director of Virginia’s welcome centers. His mother, Gayle, used to sew some of the uniforms for the workers at the welcome centers.
His parents are gone now, but they witnessed the changes at the museums in Jamestown and Yorktown, and they proudly showed off their son’s handiwork in a photo gallery they dedicated to both of their sons (Lou is Phil’s only sibling).
“People would come visit my parents’ home, and my mother would enjoy pointing out [pictures of] my brother, Lou,” he said, “and then ‘Philip with Her Majesty.’”
Noteworthy stuff, he said, for a Luray boy.
