A longtime operator at the Chesterfield County Airport is building more hangar space to accommodate its growing business after a divided Board of Supervisors backed the proposal.
Dominion Aviation plans a new hangar covering at least 10,000 square feet at the northern ramp of the airport, which the company's president and CEO said is sorely needed for a growing fleet of aircraft it operates and maintains for corporations and private individuals.
"Just a single large corporate aircraft like the one we added to our fleet last month will generate over $100,000 in taxes and fuel flowage fees to the county annually," Dominion President and CEO Mike Mickel Jr. told supervisors in an Oct. 23 presentation. "More of these larger aircraft are on their way, and we need space to accommodate them."
Dominion has been a fixture at the airport for decades, having been picked by the county to be the airfield's sole fixed-base operator in 1991. Supervisors voted 3-2 in October to allow a new hangar north of the terminal at the airport, northwest of the spot where Routes 10 and 288 come together.
The second part of the agreement, which still has to be formally signed in the coming months, would allow Dominion years from now to move its operations to one or more new hangars built on the southern end of the airport property. That part of the plan is contingent on securing state funding for infrastructure improvements in that area and on an environmental review.
The supervisor's vote last Wednesday came nearly a year after another split decision to allow a second fixed-base operator, Richmond Executive Aviation, to set up a flight school, fuel sale and aircraft management business at the airport. That business, also called REA, held a ceremony in early October formally marking the beginning of work to construct two new hangars at a spot on the northern ramp next to where Dominion will build its own new hangar.
Mark Hackett, the chief executive officer of REA, said he's worried about potential headaches that could arise from having both fixed-base operators next to one another. Hackett said he's worried that Dominion could be have to ask his company to shift around his company's aircraft as Dominion moves aircraft from its fleet into and out of its new storage hangar.
"Logistically, it could be a nightmare," Hackett said in a telephone interview.
Hackett said that the county did not provide his company adequate notice about the plans for a new Dominion hangar near REA's operations, adding that the county would not let his company submit a counter proposal.
Scott Zaremba, a deputy county administrator, said the county's contract with REA requires that company receive notice of a new fixed-base operator opening up at the airport, something that he said does not apply to Dominion which has been at the airport for decades. Zaremba added that Dominion has "been quite public about its interest in expanding its business at the airport."
At the Oct. 23 hearing, Hackett urged supervisors to delay their decision suggesting that it would be better to keep both fixed-base operators in different parts of the airfield. Hackett suggested that perhaps Dominion could use facilities currently used by the State Police aircraft in another spot on the airport for extra hangar space rather than moving into the northern ramp.
Mickel said during a recent tour of the airport that his company has been negotiating with the county since late 2013 to try to expand their hangar facilities at the airport where they currently have two storage hangars for larger corporate planes and another hangar where they perform maintenance on smaller planes.
Mickel's company tried unsuccessfully to get county approval to build its own hangars at the hangar sites where REA has broken ground on the north ramp.
Zaremba told supervisors that Dominion generates about $353,000 for the county from land leases, rent, personal property taxes on planes and other revenues. That would increase by $290,000 under the new agreement with the county for additional hangar space, Zaremba said, adding that figure did not include any land leases and rent for any development on the southeast part of the airport.
"It is in the best interest of the county for additional hangars to be built so new aircraft will not relocate elsewhere costing the county substantial personal property taxes and fuel sales," Zaremba said.
Some supervisors were not ready to vote on Dominion's plans. While Supervisors Leslie Haley, Steve Elswick and Dorothy Jaeckle voted to give the staff the go ahead on a new 40-year lease and a new 30-year fixed-base operating agreement, Supervisors Jim Holland and Chris Winslow voted against doing that. A separate motion by Holland to delay the vote was defeated. Holland said he didn't see any reason to "rush through" a vote on the proposal.
"I think we needed more time to study and review the agreement," Holland said in an interview.
Zaremba said in an interview that he expected work on Dominion's northern ramp hangar to start early next year and to be finished by the summer. Work is years away on the second phase of the agreement, where Dominion would build one or more hangars on the southeast ramp as well as offices. The deputy county administrator said that part of the deal still needs to undergo an environmental assessment by the Federal Aviation Administration.
For that plan to become a reality, the county would also need to secure state funding in order to pay for the vast majority of the $5 million to $6 million that would be needed to put down tarmac, access roads and parking spaces on the southeast part of the airport, Zaremba said.
Under the proposal Dominion could get up to 10 years added onto its new 30-year fixed-base operating agreement after it invests at least $1.8 million in new buildings at the airport as part of its expansion.
Mickel said during a recent tour of the airport that approval for new hangar facilities will keep his company at the airport, adding that his growing business had been looking for space at other airports to house aircraft.
"I'm just saying I had a Plan B that I'm glad I didn't have to use," Mickel said.
